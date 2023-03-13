🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 13 - Mar. 19: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
We're supposed to get more rain soon, and a lot of clouds throughout the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, March 13
Echo Park: School board member Rocio Rivas joins a Zoom meeting with the Echo Park Neighborhood Council's Schools, Libraries and Community Organizations Committee. 7 pm. Zoom link. Agenda. Instagram.
Mount Washington: Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez attends the general meeting of the Mount Washington Homeowners Alliance. 7 pm, Carlin G. Smith Recreation Center, 511 W. Ave 46.
Tuesday, March 14
Cypress Park: Neighborhood Council meeting, 7 pm. Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 15
Los Feliz: The city's Department of Recreation & Parks votes on accepting educational signs about Rodger Young Village to be installed by the Autry Museum.
Thursday, March 16
Echo Park: Ayuntamiento con el concejal Hugo-Martínez sobre la cerca que rodea el lago Echo Park 5 pm en El Centro del Pueblo, 1157 Lemoyne St. En Español. Register here
Saturday, March 18
Echo Park: Townhall with Councilman Hugo-Martinez about the fence surrounding Echo Park Lake at 3 pm at the Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 N Alvarado St. Register here
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Mar 13
Eagle Rock: Take a class with stylist Erika Hawkins to learn how to cut shorter hairstyles at Feverfew Hair.
Highland Park: The Blind Barber is hosting another round of comedians at The Secret Show. Featuring comics from from Comedy Central, Conan, and more.
Tuesday, Mar 14
Lincoln Heights: Aspiring singers, this event is for you. Sign up for a 2-week free workshop at Lincoln Heights Youth Arts Center for Singing 101. This introductory class will have room for 10 students, so sign up fast.
Los Feliz: Teenagers can learn the basics of sewing and hand sew a scrunchie at Los Feliz Library. Supplies will be provided and taught by Brianna Grothe.
Wednesday, Mar 15
Highland Park: Head to The Goldfish to catch performances from Wizard Puffs, Shunkan, and Club Oro.
Thursday, Mar 16
Cypress Park: Kids and teens are invited to participate in a 2BitCircus Eco-STEAM Workshop. Learn how to create Sustainable Circuits while using basic principles of electronics.
Highland Park: Spend an intimate evening listening to poems and short stories at The Pop-Hop. Wine and light snacks will be provided.
Friday, Mar 17
Highland Park: Do you believe in ghosts? Go on a ghost walk and paranormal tour at the LA Police Museum. Learn about LA's notorious crimes and investigate with Ghost Watch Paranormal.
East Hollywood: It's Dark 80s New Wave Nite at The Virgil. Invite friends or come alone and enjoy music from The Cure, Oingo Boingo, Depeche Mode, and more.
Saturday, Mar 18
Highland Park: Catch a puppet show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Partnering with Fleischer Studios, Out of the Inkwell: A Night of Classic Cartoons & Puppets will feature Koko the Clown.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Take a walk in nature and listen to live music from Floating underneath the Peppercorn Tree. Bring some water and a blanket for a comfortable time.
Sunday, Mar 19
DTLA: Celebrate all things Latina at the 5th annual LATINAFest. This community-based organization will feature over 100 exhibitors, a fashion show, morning yoga, food trucks, and more. Bring a friend, family member, or anyone for some fun.
East LA: Go on a tour of Home of Peace Cemetery, L.A.'s oldest Jewish cemegery, with Barrio Boychik, and discover the interesting people who are buried there.
El Sereno: Prom season is around the corner. Seniors who are in need of a gown can get a free prom dress at Plaza de la Raza.
Dodger Stadium: The 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon is taking place and passing through Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Silver Lake. The marathon will finish off in Century City. Come support or take part in this active event.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.