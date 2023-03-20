🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 20 - Mar. 26: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Believe it or not, still yet more rain ahead - rather a lot of it.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, March 20
Lincoln Heights/Montecito Heights: The Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council has presentations and a review of a letter regarding the Flat Top property.
East Hollywood: Neighborhood Council Governing Board meets.
Tuesday, March 21
Highland Park: The neighborhood council Land Use Committee will discussi and take possible action about a permit to sell beer and wine at Yi Cha, a new Korean restaurant at 4941 York Blvd.
El Sereno: A public hearing with the City Planning Department about a wireless communication tower at 3355 N. Eastern Ave.
Wednesday, March 22
Boyle Heights: The neighborhood council meeting includes a Boyle Heights Community Plan Update, which guides zoning.
Highland Park: A public hearing for allowing El Huarache Azteca on 5225 York Blvd. to serve a full line of alcoholic beverages.
Thursday, March 23
Highland Park: The City Planning Commission takes up an appeal regarding a 100-unit mixed-used development proposed for the corner of Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Eagle Rock: Come lose yourself in the musical treasures of the Middle East during Arabian Nights, an evening of music and song. March 28. (Sponsored)
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Mar 20
Highland Park: Touch live tide pools at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Open to all ages, come and learn about the oceans from the innovative outreach program, The Blue Submarine.
Tuesday, Mar 21
Virtual: Stay home and check out an online musical concert from body mapping educator Ruth Kasckow. Learn how to apply body mapping techniques and enjoy a flute performance.
Wednesday, Mar 22
El Sereno: Get in the spring groove and prepare for Easter at El Sereno Library. Make spring-themed crafts and take part in an egg hunt.
Eagle Rock: See some of L.A.'s best stand-up comedians at MICRODOSE. The free outdoor comedy show will take place at The Fable, and feature pop-up food with Dott Bott Burger.
Thursday, Mar 23
Eagle Rock: Oxy Arts will hold a concert with Jonathan Richards and the Occidental Jazz Ensemble. Get there early to secure a seat. Music is inspired by their exhibition, Kenturah Davis: Dark Illumination.
Friday, Mar 24
Echo Park: Listen to Stories Books & Cafe's autofiction reading series. Inspired by Archway Editions book NDA: An Autofiction Anthology, this series will be hosted by Caitlin Frost and feature authors Miranda July, Robert Gluck, Michelle Tea, and more.
Saturday, Mar 25
Elysian Valley: It's Every Day Action's First Annual Celebrity Casino Night at LA River Studios. There will be food trucks, a DJ, and a full open bar. The gala will hold a silent auction, with proceeds going to EDA's mission.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend some time in nature and help preserve the earth by planting native wildflower seeds at Audubon Center's Seed Pod Workshop.
Griffith Park: Catch an additional performance of the 13th Annual Native Voices Short Play Festival: Don’t Mess with Auntie! The short plays are inspired by warrior women in Native communities.
Sunday, Mar 26
East LA: Reconnect with the past and tour three old Jewish cemeteries. Learn about the burial sites and the congregations that started them.
Silver Lake: Make your way to Santa Monica Blvd for the 9th Annual Off Sunset Festival. Celebrating Silver Lake's LGBTQIA community, the leather street fair will have food trucks, live music, beer, and vendors.
