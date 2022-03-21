Weather

The first week of spring will be warm, with temps reaching the mid 80s, but a chance of rain over the weekend.

Meetings

Wednesday

• Echo Park: A developer wants to subdivide a lot on Everett Street to build six homes.

Things to Do

Thursday-Sunday

• Los Feliz: Stop by the Little Knittery during the 10th Annual Yarn Crawl.

Sunday

• Los Feliz: Listen to choral music and contribute to the restoration of a pipe organ at St. Mary of the Angeles church.

• Echo Park: Adopt a cat or dog (or both!) at the monthly Monty & Friends Adoption Drive at the Echo Park Lake Rec Center

