Week Ahead Logo website 900

Weather

The first week of spring will be warm, with temps reaching the mid 80s, but a chance of rain over the weekend.

Meetings

Wednesday

• Echo Park: A developer wants to subdivide a lot on Everett Street to build six homes.

Things to Do

Thursday-Sunday

• Los Feliz: Stop by the Little Knittery during the 10th Annual Yarn Crawl

Sunday

• Los Feliz: Listen to choral music and contribute to the restoration of a pipe organ at St. Mary of the Angeles church.

• Echo Park: Adopt a cat or dog (or both!) at the monthly Monty & Friends Adoption Drive at the Echo Park Lake Rec Center

More Things to Do in our Events Calendar

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments