🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 27 - Apr. 2: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
A little more rain and maybe some thunder, as temperatures creep up slightly.
📃 On The Agenda
The City Council is on recess through April 7.
Monday, March 27
Los Feliz: Los Feliz Improvement Association social. No-host bar, snacks provided. Tabula Rasa, 5125 Hollywood Blvd., 5 pm to 7 pm.
Arroyo Seco: Neighborhood Council meeting, including presentation and discussion on Flat Top property.
Tuesday, March 28
Metro: Telephone Town Hall for feedback on the agency’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget process. Click here to register in advance, or dial in toll-free at the time of the meeting, 6 pm: English - 888-400-1932; Spanish - 888-400-9342.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Mar 27
Echo Park: Check out a free performance from Peter Adams at Stories Books & Cafe. Adams will be playing modular synthesizers in the back patio.
Echo Park: Bring some paper and drawing materials for a costumed life drawing at Heavy Manners Library. The event will be hosted by artist Tracey Laguerre. Refreshments and drawing boards will be provided.
Pasadena: See the LA Youth Orchestra perform their Spring 2023 concert, 'To Stir the World' at Ambassador Auditorium. Music featured will include Rachmaninoff's Vocalise, Grieg's Holberg Suite and more.
Tuesday, Mar 28
Highland Park: Into psychedelic pop? Listen to Melody's Echo Chamber perform at the Lodge Room, singing songs from her third studio album, Emotional Eternal.
Wednesday, Mar 29
Highland Park: Sports fans and haters, this event is for you. Celebrate the book release of 26 Stories About a Young Phil Jackson from Molly Rosen Marriner. The book focuses on Jackson's heartbreaking tendencies in the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Marriner will read a few stories and will serve pizza to guests dressed in period-appropriate clothing.
Silver Lake: Join the Internet Explorers for a night of comedy featuring Mark Vigeant and Sam Reece.
Thursday, Mar 30
Echo Park: If you're up for dancing, head to Club Bahia for non-stop music from DJ iSizzle and guests.
Highland Park: Make a reservation at one of LA's oldest Italian American social societies for a family style pasta platter. Dance and enjoy Italian cuisine in a 1965 time capsule ballroom with musician Erik Ekstrand.
Downtown: Let's go Dodgers! Make your way to LA Union Station for the Dodger's Season Opener Watch Party! There will be family-friendly activities and baseball themed snacks, and prizes.
Friday, Mar 31
Eagle Rock: Join in on the Big Read and pick up a free copy of Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown. Read the book and return to Center for the Arts Eagle Rock in late April to create a zine based on the novel.
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran.
Pasadena: It's Friday, I'm in Love. Catch a live tribute performance from locals, A Night Like This. Dance to songs from The Cure, and other 80s New Wave and Post-punk tunes.
Silver Lake: Attend a Shabbat Community Dinner that includes blessings and singing at the Silverlake Jewish Community Center.
Saturday, Apr 1
Eagle Rock: Start off April learning how to craft three seasonal cocktails at Relentless Brewing and Spirits' Spring Cocktail Workshop. Snacks will be provided.
Mt. Washington: Get to know your neighbors and learn how to make tamales at NENO Tamal-Making Party!
Highland Park: Dress for a night of intergalactic fun at The Futuristic FolkRock Fest. Enjoy live music from Aaron Astrodamus and Atoms Are Aliens's new album, and shop from local food, jewelry, and art vendors.
Sunday, Apr 2
Griffith Park: Attend an Armenian Social Mixer and meet up with other Armenian locals. Food is included in ticket price, with proceeds going to the non-profit, Hayk For Our Heroes.
