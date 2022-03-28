Weather

The last week of March will start off wet, with rain, heavy at times, and a chance of thunderstorms forecast for most of Monday. Things will dry out starting Tuesday, with the rest of the week expected to remain dry and cool.

Cesar Chavez Holiday

The Cesar Chavez holiday will be observed twice this week, with different public agencies closing on different days:

• Monday: Many city and county offices and agencies, including libraries, will be closed on Monday. LAUSD campuses will also be closed

• Thursday: State offices and agencies, such as the DMV, will close to observe the holiday. Cal State LA will also be closed.

All federal offices and the post office will remain open all week.

Meetings

• Tuesday: City Council will vote on whether to allocate $250,000 to build a traffic median on Allesandro Street near Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park

Deadlines

• Thursday: Today is the last day to file a California rent-relief application.

Things To Do

Tuesday

• Highland Park: Dine on a three-course meal and sit back for a night of indie-electro pop from Foreign Air.

Wednesday

• Silver Lake: Stretch out, slowly, during a morning of Gentle Yoga

Thursday

• Highland Park: Lighten up with a night of standup at Comedy at the Manor

Friday

• Don't believe everything you hear and read on April Fool's Day.

Saturday

• Garvanza: Get your dose of true crime stories and neighborhood history during the Ghosts of Garvanza walking tour.

