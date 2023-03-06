🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 6 - Mar. 12: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Supposedly no rain this week, but lots of clouds and cold.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Mar 6
This is the last day to file candidate applications for neighborhood council elections in Atwater Village, Arroyo Seco, Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park, and Lincoln Heights. Click here for instructions.
Wednesday, Mar 8
Silver Lake: Plans for an eating-disorder care facility on Descanso Drive will be presented to the neighborhood council's Urban Design & Preservation Advisory Committee.
Thursday, Mar 9
Highland Park: The city Planning Commission will hear appeals regarding a seven-story residential project at 3800–3830 N. Pasadena Ave. / 3832–3836 N. Figueroa St.
Saturday, Mar 11
Los Feliz: The Franklin Hills Residents Association will honor the late Christopher Boutelle, a longtime resident and former association president, with a permanent plaque on the historic Shakespeare Bridge.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Move-in Ready Homes in Echo Park & Silver Lake
A re-crafted three-bedroom in Echo Park and a reimagined bungalow in Silver Lake.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Mar 6
Cypress Park: Bring an art piece and share your work at the "Work In Progress" Queer Artists Meetup. Get and give positive feedback about your work.
Tuesday, Mar 7
Silver Lake: Jewish Silver Lake is holding Purim in Hawaii Festival. Come dressed in costume, dance to live music, play in the tropical moon bounce, and enjoy free pizza and an acai bowl.
Wednesday, Mar 8
Elysian Valley: Grab a coffee, bring some friends, and watch a performance from Jimmy Whispers, Fashion Club, DJs Black Marble and Cola Boyy at Zebulon.
Thursday, Mar 9
Highland Park: Sid the Cat joins Bob Baker's Marionette Theater for School House Rocks. Catch the evening show and listen to music from Jonny Kosmo and Paint.
Highland Park: Come see who will win the Drag Showdown and be crowned the reigning queen of Highland Park.
Friday, Mar 10
Eagle Rock: Listen to live worldly jazz and original compositions at The Harmony Room from the Greg Porée Group.
Silver Lake: Dress for the decade at 2000s night. Dance to jams from the early 2000s and mid-2010s at Los Globos.
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Saturday, Mar 11
Boyle Heights: Attend the Community Open House at the temporary Benjamin Franklin Mini Library, which will host the Center Theatre Group, the Boyle Heights Historical Society and a photo exhibit.
Highland Park: Feel like dancing at the library? Head to Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library to hear a live performance from the UCLA Gluck Mariachi Ensemble.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Strap your comfy shoes on and go on a family hike with the kids! Stay awhile after for storytime and activities.
East LA: Go shopping at The Goddess Mercado Artisan Flea Market. Support under-represented Latinx youth and small businesses.
Los Feliz: Come see how artist Dale Sizer pokes fun at the artworld in "Super Silly Us," featuring portraits of art icons superimposed onto the Looney Tunes opening sequence.
Sunday, Mar 12
Echo Park: Take a community sewing workshop hosted by a local artist. This beginner class will go over the basics, and materials will be provided.
Debs Park: Exercise and go on a community hike with One Down Dog. Meet new friends and see incredible views.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.