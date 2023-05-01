🔮 The Week Ahead
May 1 - May 7: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
A little more rain is on its way, as more moderate temperatures roll in.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, May 1
El Sereno: Public hearing on a proposed three-story mixed-use building at 4221 East Huntington Drive North.
Tues, May 2
Boyle Heights: The County Board of Supervisors votes to allow a name change for the LAC+USC Medical Center. The name will not be made public until May 3.
Wed, May 3
Glassell Park: Public hearing on a beer-and-wine permit for 3301 N. Division St.
Thurs, May 4
Echo Park: The Recreation and Parks Commission decides on extending the contract for the Paddle Boat Concession at Echo Park Lake.
Los Feliz: The Cultural Heritage Commission will vote on whether to declared the Hollywood Sikh Temple a historic monument.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Modern Living in Glassell Park
New homes with three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a private outdoor terrace and attached two-car garage.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, May 1
Lincoln Heights: Teenagers and young adults can participate in a "Poetry in the Heights" writing workshop. This workshop, inspired by Charles Yu's novel Interior Chinatown, will run for five weeks.
Tuesday, May 2
Highland Park: Learn how to compost at the Highland Park Farmer's Market. Bring your food scraps in a bag, bin, or bucket.
Elysian Valley: Watch Slash, no, not the guitarist, but a play at The Elysian. This pop-feminist, fan-fiction play is performed by Emily Allan & Leah Hennessey.
Wednesday, May 3
East LA: Create an urban garden and learn about the history of L.A. fruit and vegetable farming and its impact on the environment at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast with a magical guest at the LA Breakfast Club. The president of Magic Castle Enterprises and third-generation magician Erika Larsen discusses the story of the Hollywood Magic Castle.
Thursday, May 4
Silver Lake: Dance to reggaeton and hip hop at Los Globos for a pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Friday, May 5
Highland Park: Connect with local brands and artists at Story Shop. This free, one-day event will feature brands: Kindness, Play it by Ear, Rosier, and Natashia Miyazaki.
Saturday, May 6
Montecito Heights: Head to Heritage Square Museum for a discussion on the exhibit, An Introduction to the History of Mourning Jewelry. The discussion will be led by studio jeweler Sarah Nehama and feature Victorian antique jewelry.
Echo Park: Learn how to make a horror short with LatinXorcist founder Josè Chavez at Heavy Manners Library. Also, watch a screening of The Tongue.
El Sereno: The Los Angeles Pasifika Film Festival (LAPFF) is happening at Cal State LA. Celebrate films by Pacific Islanders capturing the culture and sharing experiences. Also taking place, Cal State LA is hosting the African Diaspora Film Festival.
Griffith Park: While Coachella has passed, kids can experience a similar event at The Autry. It's the 8th annual Great Big Family Play Day. Families can enjoy two days of entertainment with fun musical favorites.
Sunday, May 7
Elysian Park: Check out the opening reception of Angels Point at Marian Harlow Grove. This outdoor photography exhibit will feature black and white photos from Adam Ianniello. (May 7 - June 7)
Highland Park: Parents, bring your children for an afternoon reading of Andie & the Worries by Sara Moore at the Pop Hop.
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.