🔮 The Week Ahead
May 15 - May 21: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Still cool in the mornings this coming week, but getting hotter in the afternoons.
Atwater Village: Public hearing for constructing a Chick-fil-A at 2925 Los Feliz Blvd.
Garvanza: Community meeting with school board member Rocío Rivas at Luther Burbank Middle School, 6460 N. Figueroa St.
East L.A.: The Board of Supervisors will vote on a motion by Supervisor Hilda Solis to denounce "the devastation of the Zoot Suit Riots" 80 years ago that impacted the Mexican-American residents in East L.A. and several other communities.
Highland Park: Public hearing for a beer-and-wine permit at 5601 N. Figueroa St. (formerly the proposed site of Highland Park City Hall).
Eagle Rock: Meet-and-greet with neighborhood council candidates.
East L.A.: Public information meeting about street improvements for Whittier and Olympic boulevards.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
El Sereno: Experience magic at the El Sereno Library and watch as Magic Wayne brings illusion and comedy together at his magic show.
Echo Park: Smell P.F. Candle Co.'s new collab with Big Bud Press at their Launch Party. Grab a signature cocktail and get a free mini tote bag with a purchase.
Boyle Heights: Get some laughs in at Comedy Night at Boyle Heights Tavern. Headlining the night is comedian Marquez.
East Los Angeles: Children can create a cardboard mandolin and explore the science of making music at the East L.A. Library. This STEAM Storytime will explore Juan Garcia Esquivel's music from the late '50s to the early '60s.
Eagle Rock: Catch a play at Oxy Arts. Admission is free for A Doll's House, Part 2. Bring some friends or come alone and enjoy the show.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend the evening at the park for a Family Movie Night. Bring your walking shoes for a nature walk before and some blankets to watch Ice Age: The Meltdown and eat free popcorn.
Elysian Heights: Enjoy a Concert Under the Stars and save arts in public education. Eat, drink, dance to live music, and get a Tarot+Spiritual reading.
Silver Lake: Bring the family for an afternoon of live music, food, games and crafts at Neighborhood Nursery School's 71st Annual Spring Fair.
Eagle Rock: Start an experimental art workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Drawing Out of the Box will take place every Sunday at the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock until June 11th.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans won't want to miss the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House featuring an HO scale-model railroad set amid a 5,000-square-foot miniature landscape.
Northeast LA: Explore Heritage Square, the L.A. Police Museum and the Lummis Home during the Museums of the Arroyo Day. Admission is free.
