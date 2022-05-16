WEATHER

This week's weather looks pretty mellow, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

ON THE AGENDA

Wednesday, May 18

Silver Lake: A public hearing will review requests to serve alcohol at a Shake Shack planned for Sunset Boulevard and a mini-department store with a rooftop cafe. Here's our story on the department store and info on that Shake Shack.

Thursday, May 19

Recreation and Parks commissioners will vote on replacing playgrounds at three separate parks:

• Atwater Village: A $360,000 project at Glenhurst Park will replace an existing playground with new equipment, play surface, shade canopies and other improvements.

• Cypress Park: The Cypress Recreation Center will get a new playground and amenities in a $515,000 project.

• Lincoln Heights: This one gets our vote for the coolest playground: A ship-like structure complete with masts will be the heart of the $550,000 playground planned for Lincoln Park. The project includes new pathways and other improvements.

WATCH OUT!

A section of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be closed for 24 hours this weekend for roadwork related to the new Sixth Street Bridge, says the city's Bureau of Engineering. Lanes in both directions will be closed starting at 10 pm on Saturday, May 21 between the 10 and 60 Freeways.

Here's a map of the closures and recommended detours.

THINGS TO DO

Monday, May 16

Virtual: The LA Public Library invites you to watch four short films about the Asian American Immigrant Experience followed by a discussion with the filmmakers.

Tuesday, May 17

Boyle Heights: Stop by Self Help Graphics to view "Donut W(h)ole," an art exhibit dedicated to Cambodian immigrants and their children who grew up in their families' donut shops.

Wednesday, May 18

Lincoln Heights: Load up on fresh veggies and other foods at the weekly Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market.

Thursday, May 19

Silver Lake: Bring a picnic blanket and head over to the Silver Lake Lag B'omer Festival. Enjoy BBQ, live music, inflatable axe throwing, and kite-making.

Greek Theatre: Catch Norwegian-singer Aurora and SubUrban at the Greek Theatre. You may have even heard these artists from Tik Tok. (May 19)

Friday, May 20

The Autry Museum Griffith Park: It's Odd Night at the Autry. Spend an evening with friends at The Odd Market with food trucks, live music, and shopping.

Saturday, May 21

Lincoln Heights: Celebrate Lincoln Heights with the Getty and Plaza de la Raza. A cultural event filled with art, music, dance, food, and community-building.

Sunday, May 22

Eagle Rock: Reserve a butterfly to be released at the annual Pollinator Butterfly Celebration at the Women's Twentieth Century Club. The event will feature a live butterfly release and a pollinator blessing to celebrate life and honor loved ones who have passed.

Northeast LA: Visit the Gamble House, Heritage Square, Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home, Pasadena Museum of History and the Autry’s Historic Southwest Museum during Museums of the Arroyo Day.

Go here for details and more events

