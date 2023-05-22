🔮 The Week Ahead
May 22 - May 28: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Cooler temperatures overall are being predicted for this week, with lows dipping back into the 50s.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, May 22
Arroyo Seco -- Neighborhood Council meeting.
Elysian Valley -- Neighborhood Council meeting.
Tue, May 23
Eagle Rock -- The City Council votes whether to make the Jay Risk Standard Oil Co. Service Station on Colorado Boulevard a city historic monument.
Echo Park -- Neighborhood Council meeting.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, May 22
Highland Park: Parents and caregivers bring your children for a Senior Postcard Project workshop and a read aloud of the book "Dear Mr. G." Children will make art with positive messages that will go to senior Angelenos ages 65+.
Tuesday, May 23
Silver Lake: Get some laughs in and celebrate the 8th anniversary of Rod Stewart Live! The show will feature a surprise lineup and will be hosted by Zach Pugh & Sam Wiles.
Wednesday, May 24
Los Feliz: Join author Johanna Hedva at Skylight Books during a presentation of "Your Love is Not Good" in conversation with Charlotte Cotton. Delve into Hedva's exploration of love, art, and identity.
Thursday, May 25
City Terrace: The library is holding an in-person program for teens to build their own volcano. Attendees will learn the science behind volcanic eruptions and have a chance to explore careers in STEM.
Echo Park: Attend a performance by cellist Maksim Velichkin in the first in-person Up Close Edendale concert in three years.
Friday, May 26
Historic Filipinotown: Catch Real Men Have Chichis at the Teatro Frida Kahlo. The comedic play will center around four Latino men who play fantasy football and indulge in carne asada.
Saturday, May 27
Lincoln Heights: Head to the LA Sanitation North-Central District Yard Open House to learn about the curbside collection programs, engage in recycling games, and enjoy a free lunch.
East Hollywood: Come and celebrate your skin at a self-love dance party. Dress on theme and show off your body at The Body Party!
Echo Park: Come and learn about electric vehicles (EVs) at the EV Ride n Drive & Cultural Celebration Festival. Participate in drive sessions, and enjoy a vibrant indigenous cultural celebration with food, music, and much more.
Sunday, May 28
East Hollwood: Watch short films for all ages at the L.A. International Children's Film Festival.
Highland Park: Kate Micucci is joining the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on Sunday to play some silly songs on the trombone. See a puppet parade and help fund field trips for local LA schools.
