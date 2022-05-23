WEATHER
This week's weather look to be a repeat of last week, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.
ON THE AGENDA
Monday, May 23
El Sereno & Montecito Heights: The Arroyo Neighborhood Neighborhood Council will receive updates on two separate pieces of parkland: Flat Top on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights and Elephant Hill in El Sereno.
Tuesday, May 24
Eagle Rock: The Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce will hold a general meeting.
Silver Lake: A Russian Orthodox church will present plans to build a small addition and a dome during a Planning Department hearing.
Thursday, May 26
Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Improvement Association Dog Park Committee will hold a talk-and-walk meeting.
Hermon: The City Planning Commission will vote on a proposal to restore commercial zoning to several properties on Monterey Road.
Candidate Forum: The neighborhood councils from Echo Park, Mid City West, Greater Wilshire and Palms will host a Night of Candidate Forums for Council Districts 5 & 13.
THINGS TO DO
Monday, May 23
Silver Lake: Connect with LGBTQ+ founders, entrepreneurs, mentors, and community allies at El Cid with StartOut LA for a networking mixer.
Tuesday, May 24
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe for the monthly Bric-A-Brac Variety Show. Featuring performances from Jalise & Joe, John Tottenham, and Evan Evans, to name a few.
Wednesday, May 25
Echo Park: Did somebody say party? The Short Stop is holding A Super Bad Party with DJs and drinks. Listen and dance to hip-hop, rap, reggaeton, and R&B.
Thursday, May 26
Los Angeles State Historic Park: Check out the opening of LA River Farmers’ Market for some shopping, walking, and picnicking.
Friday, May 27
Lincoln Heights: In the mood for some fun activities, live music, food and art? C's Smokeshop is holding a Stony Carnival with proceeds going to 'Unidos Por Siempre.'
Saturday, May 28
Highland Park: Get crafty and learn the DIY world of papermaking with Sheila McMullin at The Pop Hop. In this workshop you will be using locally scavenged materials, recycled papers, and herbal marc.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend an afternoon under the pepper trees and enjoy live music from the Old Time String Jam Band.
Sunday, May 29
The Autry Museum Griffith Park: Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month at the LA Times Eat See Hear event. Bring a picnic blanket and watch Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings and enjoy live music from Polar Tropica and grub from AAPI-influenced food trucks.
Here's how to get your fix of neighborhood news and coffee
More than 100 readers contribute monthly to support The Eastsider's mission to keep you informed and connected. But we need more Monthly Reader Sponsors to expand the coverage of our communities.
Sign up for a $10.99 Monthly Reader Sponsorship now and, for a limited time, get a free bag of locally-owned Tropico Roast coffee beans.
