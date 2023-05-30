🔮 The Week Ahead
May 30 - Jun 4: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Cool and sometimes cloudy this week, with a chance of slight precipitation.
📃 On The Agenda
Wed, May 31
Boyle Heights: Neighborhood Council meeting at 6 pm.
Thur, Jun 1
Griffith Park: Rec and Parks commission meeting will discuss extending the use of a portion of the park for a homeless shelter. 9:30 am.
El Sereno: Public hearing for an alcohol permit at 5455-5459 E. Alhambra Ave., at a new live performance space.
LA Riverway: Zoom meeting about extending the riverway at the north end near Griffith Park. 6 pm -7 pm. RSVP here. Fill out online survey by clicking here.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. Through June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Tuesday, May 30
Echo Park: One Down Dog is hosting FUBU FLOW, a yoga class for the Black community! Pay what you can and get your body moving.
Wednesday, May 31
Virtual: Join the Good Trouble Reading Group to discuss a selection of Vietnamese Poetry with Dr. Andrea Liss. This marks the end of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month's series at the Edendale Library Branch.
Thursday, June 1
Historic Filipinotown: In Peru, June is considered Month of Afro-Peruvian culture. Honor Afro-Peruvian Culture Day at the Frida Kahlo Theater. The event will feature vendors and artistic sets.
Cypress Park: There's a LEGO Building Party happening at the library. Teens will have the chance to build anything with ten thousand LEGO and Duplo blocks available.
Friday, June 2
Highland Park: Deepen your breath and learn about various relaxation meditations at The Breath Shop. This 3-part series will be hosted by Maya Bachmann. Don't forget to bring a yoga mat!
El Sereno: First Friday's Night Market are back! Head to All Saints Church for some music, vendors, pop-ups and more.
Saturday, June 3
Eagle Rock: Check out the opening reception of for the sake of dancing in the street at Oxy Arts. There will be a live DJ, food, drinks, and dance performances.
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema will be showing Fight Club on the lawn at the Autry. Enjoy some tasty food from food trucks and listen to music from local bands.
Echo Park: It's June, but still spring and not too late for a Spring Cleaning. The Echo Park Film Center Collective is holding a Phone Media Archival Workshop at Heavy Manners Library. You will edit and make collages of your collection of images and videos on your phone.
Sunday, June 4
Los Feliz: An Exposition Review is happening at Skylight Books. The launch of Issue VIII will feature creative writing contributors such as Ishan Dylan, Kristen Huizar, Max Tachis, LaVie Saad and more.
Eagle Rock: Are you an owner of a Boston Terrier? Bring your dog to Eagle Rock Dog Park for a Boston's Playdate.
Elysian Park: Participate in the Mission Possible Run 5K & 10K, part of the first LA Parks Run Series. Proceeds will go to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.
East Hollywood: The 17th annual Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival is taking place at the Yard Theater. Come support young filmmakers and see their creations. Did we mention, it's free admission.
206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.