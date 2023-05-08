🔮 The Week Ahead
May 8 - May 14: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Light-jacket temperatures in the mornings, shirt-sleeve temperatures in the afternoons, with little or no rain predicted.
📃 On The Agenda
Wed, May 10
Silver Lake: Neighborhood Council committee addresses upgrade from beer-and-wine permit to a full line of alcohol at BarBrix Restaurant, 2442 Hyperion Blvd.
Los Feliz: Public hearing on a beer-and-wine permit for California Fish Grill, which is set to open at 4531 W. Hollywood Blvd.
Thur, May 11
Glassell Park: Glassell Park Improvement Association meeting (subject to change).
The Jack Lee Residence, Silver Lake, 1969 - Hai C. Tan, AIA
In Silver Lake, a rare offering provides a glimpse into LA’s rich architectural history. The Jack Lee Residence, masterful midcentury design circa 1969, was designed by a pioneering Southern California based architect named Hai C. Tan.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, May 8
East Hollywood: Start your week with laughs and check out the standup comedy show, Petit Fours at The Cat’s Crawl. The show will be hosted by Irene Tu and Daniel Van Kirk.
Tuesday, May 9
Los Feliz: Teens are welcome to get a henna tattoo from Henna Hopes artist Manjushree Nomulwar. This is part of Los Feliz Library’s Asian Pacific American Heritage month series.
Wednesday, May 10
Griffith Park: Head to The Autry and view the seventh annual student arts exhibition, Visions of Solidarity. The exhibit will be on view until the end of June.
Los Feliz: Fans of Casablanca can enjoy breakfast and discover the origins of the real life Rick’s Cafe during a presentation by Emmy-nominated producer Steven C. Smith at the L.A. Breakfast Club. Grab tickets before the sale ends.
Thursday, May 11
Cypress Park: Feel the Spirit of the Drum with Roberto "Konga Kid" Gutierrez during an interactive drum circle at the Cypress Park library.
Eagle Rock: Go on a morning behind-the-scenes tour of Occidental College’s Moore Lab of Zoology. Learn about the world’s largest Mexican bird collection.
East LA: Animo Ellen Ochoa Middle School is hosting a Mother’s Day Event open to the public. Bring your mother figures and enjoy family painting, raffles, prizes, music, food, and a photo booth.
Friday, May 12
Highland Park: Take part in a book talk and a self care event at The Pop Hop with best-selling author Jenny Joy. She will share her journey through postpartum and mindfulness from her book, Soul Garden Moms Journal: Guide and Tool for Cultivating The Garden of Your Life.
Saturday, May 13
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate LA’s Urban Birds and enjoy music, sound-producing art and plenty of fun activities. There will be a live bird presentation by Wild Wings and an instrument “petting zoo.”
East L.A.: You are invited to attend a Mother's Day Rosary at Calvary Cemetery.
Highland Park: Arrange a whimsical floral arrangement at a Mother’s Day Floral Arranging Workshop at Little Green Art Studio. Bring your mom or a friend and learn to create and take home your own arrangement.
L.A. State Historic Park: Learning new kite flying techniques from Kite Masters, enjoy a “gallery in the sky” and participate in an art-making workshop during the Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival.
Los Feliz: Discover the art of Douglas Allen, Jose Hernandez, and Marlena Arthur in a group show curated by the Tierra de Sol Gallery, which showcases artists with developmental disabilities.
Sunday, May 14
Echo Park: Happy Mother’s Day! Bring your mom(s) to a Paper Mobile workshop. Create a hanging mobile based on your own LA experience guided by Lili Todd. Materials will be provided.
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
