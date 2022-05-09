Week Ahead Logo website 900

 

Most of this week will be cool and partly cloudy, with highs topping out in the upper 60s before things heat up starting Friday.  

 

 

Mon, May 9

 

East Hollywood: A Los Feliz Neighborhood Council committee will vote on supporting the construction of a skate park at Barnsdall Art Park.

 

Wed, May 11

 

Cypress Park: The City Council will vote on recommendations to develop a riverside park that could cost up to $1 billion

 

El Sereno: A previous error may force the East L.A. Area Planning Commission to vote once again on two new homes on  Amethyst Street.

 

Griffith Park: A $400,000 plan to install the Wings of Mexico sculpture will be reviewed by the Cultural Heritage Commission

 

Silver Lake: A proposal to split a lot to allow for the construction of three additional homes will be voted on by a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Committee.

 

Sat, May 14

 

Eagle Rock: Mayoral candidate Karen Bass will attend a reception hosted by the East Area Progressive Democrats.

 

 

Mon, May 9

 

Highland Park: Make your way to the Lodge Room for some Parisian avant-pop music by Papooz

 

Tues, May 10

 

City Terrace: Bring your teens and make a zine at the City Terrace Library. The workshop is part of the LA County Library's My Brother’s Keeper mentoring program.

 

Wed, May 11

 

Silver Lake: Feeling courageous? LAStorySLAM presents Imitation at Los Globos. Share your story about following in someone else's shoes instead of your own. Reflect and fear no judgement.

 

Thurs, May 12

 

Virtual: Go on a musical experience with The Soul Rebels. Listen to funky brass performances from an eclectic group that has collaborated with big-name artists such as Katy Perry, DMX, Metallica, Lauryn Hill, and more.

 

Fri, May 13

 

Los Feliz: Join reiki master and spiritual coach James Bene for a Psychic Messages Circle at Liberate Emporium.

 

Sat, May 14

 

El Sereno: Head over to the El Sereno Community Garden to learn how First Nations in the area used California herbs for health and healing from a herbalist and licensed physician.

 

Sun, May 15

 

Echo Park: Hear author Natalia Molina discuss "A Place at the Nayarit," a book about a Mexican restaurant in Echo Park that became a vital institution for immigrant workers and customers alike.

 

Go here for details and more events

News That Hits Home

