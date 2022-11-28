🔮 The Week Ahead
Nov. 28 - Dec. 4: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
Some rain is possible later in the week, with high temperatures staying in the low-to-mid 60s.
Highland Park: The City Council will consider protests related to the improvement and maintenance of Marmion Way and Avenue 45 No. 2 Street Lighting District.
Echo Park: The City Council will consider protests related to the improvement and maintenance of the Mohawk and Montana Street Lighting District.
East Hollywood: The City Council will consider a proposal to approve more than $3.3 million for the repair and preservation of historic structures in Barnsdall Art Park.
Eagle Rock: The Cultural Heritage Commission will address a proposal to declare the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station a city Historic-Cultural Monument.
Friday, Dec 2
Silver Lake: This is the last day to comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Report For The Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Highland Park: It's Telescope Night at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Telescopes will be set up for you to look at the stars, planets, and space.
Eagle Rock: Enjoy live folk music from Veracruz at Oxy Arts during its annual Son Jarocho Concert.
Los Feliz: Watch the documentary miniseries, Dear Santa, during the LA Breakfast Club gathering. The screening will share stories from different kids and families during the holidays.
Echo Park: Check out the book launch of Against the Written Word by Ian Svenonius, author of underground best sellers.
Highland Park: Grab a feather boa and come to the Homo Happy Hour's first-ever Drag Show & Contest.
Eagle Rock: Start the Christmas season at the Annual Tree Lighting at Eagle Rock City Hall. Perfect for children, enjoy free entertainment, toys, and goodies, plus Santa will be there!
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Help build a sustainable habitat for birds at the TEST PLOT with Terremoto Landscape Architecture. Expect to get dirty, so come prepared!
Eagle Rock: Take a one-day Kaleidoscopic Drawing workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Deepen your skills in depth, movement, and composition.
Glassell Park: Spend an afternoon at the bi-monthly Baby Girl "One Fine Day" Patio Party. Hosted at Verdugo Bar, enjoy R&B classics, bottomless mimosas, and shop from pop up vendors. Donations will go to the Glassell Park Community Fridge.
Boyle Heights: Hear ghost stories and learn neighborhood history during the Boyle Heights Most Haunted tour.
Los Feliz: Pick up some holiday gifts at the first-time Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Mount Hollywood Congregational Church.
Echo Park: Eager to learn how to edit video like a pro? Head to Heavy Manners Library and take their Intro to Adobe Premiere Pro workshop.
East Hollywood: Catch "The Book of Liz," a comedy by Amy and David Sedaris about a cheese-ball-making member of a religious community who decides to explore the outside world.
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
