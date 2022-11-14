🔮 The Week Ahead
Nov. 14 - Nov. 20: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
Little-to-no chance of rain this week. But evening temperatures are dipping down to the high 40s.
Monday, Nov 14
Silver Lake: The neighborhood council's Reservoir Committee discusses a letter to the City with objections to the Silver Lake Master Plan's draft environmental impact report.
Lincoln Heights: Public hearing over a beer-and-wine permit for Chipotle Mexican Grill at the LAC-USC Med Center campus on Trojan Way.
Echo Park: Public hearing over subdividing 836 N. Waterloo St. for small-lot homes.
El Sereno: Learn about the creation of neighborhood chamber of commerce at the El Sereno Business Mixer.
Atwater Village: Public hearing over an alcohol permit for Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen at 3216 N. Glendale Blvd.
Elysian Park: Board of Recreation and Parks will discuss renaming the Elysian Park–Riverside Drive Expansion to “Walnut Hill at Elysian Park."
Glassell Park: The Board of Recreation and Parks will also discuss swimming pool improvements at the Glassell Recreation Center.
Highland Park: The Cultural Heritage Commission will discuss making the "Wall That Talks" mural at 6029-6039 N. Figueroa Street a historic landmark.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Highland Park: There's a bubble show at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Great for toddlers and kids, who'll learn about science and see all types of bubbles.
Eagle Rock: Entertain your kids with fall-themed crafts at Eagle Rock Library. They'll create art from recycled materials and other items from nature.
El Sereno: Take a tour of Old Farmdale School and celebrate its listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Silver Lake: Check out Talkies multi-media live comedy event, featuring comedians and short films, at Whammy Analog VHS store!
Echo Park: It's Comics O'Clock at Heavy Manners Library. Listen to a comics reading hosted by Mikey Heller featuring several storytelling artists.
Historic Filipinotown: Honor the 25th anniversary of Historic illipinos II at HiFi kitchen and celebrate the impact Filipinos and Fil-Americans have in break dancing. Featuring a freestyle session from Reveal, Rainen, Jeromeskee, Bee, and more.
Echo Park: Calling all LGBTQIA+ community members interested in astrology, this event is for you! Head to Echo Park Lake to learn about the zodiac at Astro Vibes: Cosmic Queer.
Glassell Park: Get a workout at Jazzy Funk Dance Class and celebrate the host's birthday! Bring your friends for a cardio dance party experience.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Enjoy live music from percussionist Randy Gloss and Fabiano do Nascimento & June West. Bring a blanket and enjoy two events from Floating.
