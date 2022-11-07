🔮 The Week Ahead
Nov. 7 - Nov. 14: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 11:17 am
Rain is expected for the next two or three days, with cool temperatures throughout the rest of the week.
Boyle Heights: Rally to defend DACA - Mariachi Plaza, 5 p.m.
Cypress Park: The neighborhood council land use committee meeting consider recommendation regarding a new single-family home at 468 Vista Gloriosa Dr.
El Sereno: LA32 Neighborhood Council will consider opposing a City Council motion to limit a censured council member's discretionary funding and contract services to the neighborhood.
Atwater Village: Neighborhood Council River Committee meeting.
Los Feliz: Neighborhood Council Cultural Affairs Committee meeting will discuss a bike-in movie program with the East Hollywood council.
East Hollywood: The neighborhood council arts & culture committee will consider the Barnsdall Skate Park Initiative.
Echo Park: The City Council will vote on declaring the Queen of Elysian Heights a historic landmark.
Mount Washington: An appeal is being heard over approval of a 9,796-square-foot single-family home with an attached garage, and an attached ADU at 4487-4497 East Bend Drive.
Silver Lake - Echo Park: The City Council will vote on directing city departments to look at implementing the Sunset4All concept for Sunset Boulevard.
Veterans Day Closures: Most city, county, federal and state offices will be closed today for Veterans Day.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Elysian Valley: Noted as one of Variety’s 10 Comics in 2019, catch comedian Patti Harrison perform at The Elysian for her A Work in Progress show.
Griffith Park: Check out producer and host Rob Word's YouTube series, A Word on Westerns, at The Autry.
Echo Park: Talk about grief and death over donuts and coffee at Heavy Manners Library's Death Café.
Lincoln Heights: Stock up on your fresh veggies during a mid-week visit to the Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market.
Eagle Rock: Paw parents, bring your furry friends to Eagle Rock Brewery for Pups and Pints, a monthly meet-up to mingle with other local dog owners.
Highland Park: Listen to cool retro tunes while sipping a cocktail or snacking on pastrami tacos during the Homo Happy Hour.
East Hollywood: Sit back and enjoy a night of alt-comedy at My League of Extraordinary Freaks, a variety show hosted by comedian Devin Sanclemente at the Yard Theater.
Echo Park: Spend a magical evening at Stories Books & Cafe and watch Will Coile's Magic Happens in the Dark. Be entertained by magic, storytelling, and live music.
El Sereno: Honor those who have served in the military during a Veterans Day Celebration at the El Sereno library.
Cypress Park: Attend a Veterans Day ceremony at El Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Echo Park: Fans of 2000 Hip Hop head to the Echoplex for Echo Flex: a 2000s Hip Hop Party! Come dance with friends all night to Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Nelly, Fat Joe, and more!
Eagle Rock: There's a photo shoot fundraiser happening at CommuneLA for Eagle Rock Elementary PTA. Bring your kids and take photos with friends and family.
