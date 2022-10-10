🔮The Week Ahead
Oct 10 - 17: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
This is our kind of fall weather: Warm days with highs in the upper 70s and cool nights with temps dipping into the low 60s.
El Sereno: El Sereno Business Watch invites Business owners and employees -- including those from home-based businesses -- are invited to discuss their concerns and hear about plans to start an El Sereno Chamber of Commerce.
Highland Park: The neighborhood council will consider a letter of support for tenants on Avenue 64 who say they have been harassed by their landlord.
El Sereno: The City Council will consider funding the purchase of property on Maycrest Avenue and Alpha Street for parkland.
The Nov. 8 election is now a month away. In addition to voting for a new mayor, citizens will decide whether incumbent Mitch O'Farrell or challenger Hugo Soto-Martinez will represent City Council District 13 and decide between Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas in the District 2 School Board race.
Here's what you can expect:
Oct 6 - Oct 11: Vote-by-mail ballots are now being sent out. You can fill it out and return it as soon as it arrives. Ballots can be mailed in, placed in an official drop box or brought to a voting center when they open (Make sure to sign and date your ballot).
Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote if you want to vote by mail. If you miss this deadline, you can still register at voting centers through election day. Find out if you are registered by visiting LAVOTE.GOV/VRSTATUS or calling (800) 815-2666, option 2.
Oct. 29: The first batch of more than 600 voting centers opens. You can cast your ballot at any voting center in L.A. County
Nov. 8: Election Day! Voting centers on election day will be open from 7 am to 8 pm for in-person voting or to drop off your ballot.
Week After Nov. 8: Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within 7 days after Election Day will be counted.
Find out more at LAVOTE.gov
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Echo Park: If you're into unconventional books, check out Archways 6 at Stories, Books & Café. Aiden Arata, Giulia Bencivenga, Caitlin Brady, Tori Gesualdo, Brady Jackson and Rachel Ly will be featured.
Virtual: Register for the LA Tech Career Fair. This exclusive tech hiring event is looking for diverse non-traditional candidates.
The Greek Theatre: Catch R&B and soul singer Jhené Aiko at the Greek Theatre with August 08.
Cypress Park: Celebrate racial and religious diversity at VoiceRaise, LA Voice's annual fundraiser. Join community members and faith leaders for an uplifting gathering. Appetizers will be provided.
Highland Park: Take a stroll and learn some Highland Park history with community members at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Eagle Rock: Join Mayly Tao, author of An American Dream, With Sprinkles: The Legacy Story of the Donut Queen and the Donut Princess, for a discussion on her book. Light refreshments will be served, and teens will have a chance to win a free copy of her book.
East LA: Looking to support queer-owned businesses? Head to The Queer Mercado at the Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy. Shop for art, grab some food and catch live performances and drag.
Montecito Heights: Get spooky at the Heritage Square Museum's Mourning Faire. Engage in Victorian fortune-telling traditions, listen to ghostly music on 19th-century music machines and shop from ghoulish vendors. (October 15-16)
Echo Park: Fan of analog? Check out Laser Rot: Selections from the EPFC LaserDisc Library at Heavy Manners Library. Film screenings will be based on chance.
