🔮 The Week Ahead
Oct 17 - 23 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Clear skies are expected after the last couple of gray and damp days, with 80-degree weather expected by mid week before cooling off again in time for the weekend.
Last week's disruptions at City Hall left the City Council meetings in disarray, forcing the postponement of votes on numerous items and issues. This week, the City Council will hold only virtual meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday -- if enough members attend. Same goes for committee meetings.
El Sereno: The City Council will consider funding the purchase of property on Maycrest Avenue and Alpha Street for parkland.
Highland Park: A Planning Department hearing will review a request by Byron Blatty Wines to sell wine to-go as part of a wine shop and tasting room on York Boulevard.
Silver Lake: A Planning Department hearing will review plans to merge and then subdivide lots to create a five-unit small-lot home development in the 2700 block of Rowena Avenue.
Glassell Park: Rec and Parks commissioners will vote on an improvement project at the Glassell Recreation Center that includes the donation of a dozen trees donated by the L.A. Parks Foundation.
Northeast LA: The Planning Department will hold a hearing and information session proposed changes to hillside construction and grading regulations that apply to a large portion of Northeast Los Angeles.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. It's held near the location of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Elysian Valley: Join in on an astrological meditation & sound bath near the LA River and celebrate the Queer Gender Expansive: LA River Eclipse Season! Bring a yoga mat, a journal, water, and flowers for the river altar.
Griffith Park: Enjoy the pop music of Carly Rae Jepsen at the Greek Theatre.
Eagle Rock: Bring your kids to the library to create Spooktacular Crafts and candy. (October 19 & 26)
Eagle Rock: Hear actor and art historian Peter Weller in a Q&A following a 35th-anniversary screening of one of his most well-known films: Robocop.
Montecito Heights: Trick or Treat in historic houses at Heritage Square Museum. Dress up and learn about the Victorian Manors at Cemetery Lane. (October 19 - 30)
Elysian Valley: The first night of the Forget About Spaghetti Festival is opened by Kristin Lynn Wallace's White Time. Check out this comedy performance and others while it lasts. (October 20 - 30)
Echo Park: Stock up on fresh veggies, breads and other foods for the weekend at the Echo Park Farmers' Market.
Atwater Village: Spend a purrfect evening at The High Low Bar for their annual Monster Meowsh. Dress up for a chance to win a lottery prize, enjoy live music and comedy, tarot reading, and more!
Echo Park: Head to the Edendale Library parking lot for pre-Halloween fun with the Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club. The Varrio Vamps, an all-female car club, will show their restored and customized classic cars, while Chulita Vinyl Club will present a DJ set.
Highland Park: Spook A Nanny will get you into a spooky mood with a collection of Halloween-themed video shorts of live-action, animated and puppet performances.
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival. It's held near the location of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Silver Lake: Bring the kids to the Micheltorena Elementary Pumpkinfest, with a Haunted House, Black Light Party, Crafts, Bounce House, Costume Swap, Bake Sale and more.
Highland Park: Can't sleep and want a bedtime story? Head to The Pop Hop for some spine-chilling tales told by five storytellers part of Spooky Storytelling Night.
