☀️ Weather
The first week of October will be pretty nice, with clear skys and highs in the mid to upp 80s.
Silver Lake: The neighborhood council's reservoir committee will discuss the Silver Lake Dog Park survey results and master plan updates.
Los Feliz: Gardeners and landscapers are invited to a demonstration of electric gardening tools to prepare them for an upcoming statewide ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and mowers.
Elysian Heights: The City Council's planning and land use committee will consider a historic landmark nomination for a Victorian-era home known to some as "Queen of Elysian Heights"
Eagle Rock: The Cultural Heritage Commission to decide whether to consider a historic landmark nomination for a 103-year-old gas station.
Choose from a 1965 midcentury in Glassell Park, a remodeled Cal Bungalow in Glendale, or an Echo Park commercial unit.
The Neighborhood Speed Hump Program, which was paused during the pandemic, will resume taking applications Oct. 6.
The program allows residents to apply for their street to be considered for speed humps. The city's Department of Transportation would then conduct a review of the speed limit, incline, width and drainage conditions on a street.
Only a limited number of humps will be installed in each of the city's 15 council districts.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Atwater Village: Are you a whiskey lover? Go on a Rare Scotch Whisky Tasting Experience at the Tam O' Shanter.
Echo Park: Get a sneak peek of winter scents at P.F. Candle Co.'s Winter Vault Scent Launch Party. Receive gifts with purchase, 15% off, and complimentary cocktails!
Lincoln Heights: Shop for fresh veggies and fruits at the Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market.
LA State Historic Park: Check out X-aMEN-ing Masculinities. A free event with live performances, art installations, a ball and more by 15 established artists.
Highland Park: Trade clothes and listen to live music from Velvet Penny at The Pop Hop. Consumption Collab Clothing Swap invites you to bring a bag and take a bag. Donations are also welcome.
Lincoln Heights: Dig out your your dirndls and lederhosen and head over to Benny Boy Brewing for Octoberfest Weekend.
Highland Park: The 9th Annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival (HPIFF) is returning to the Highland Theater. Celebrate independent filmmaking and catch a viewing of four feature-length documentaries and 43 shorts from various genres. (October 7-8)
Sat & Sun, Oct 8 & 9: Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, celebrates its yearlong 10th anniversary with a spectacular two-day festival for the entire family filled with live music performances, innovative art installations, wellness workshops and activities and more.
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt Rough Riders will be celebrating the high school's centennial at a block party with music, food, vendors and other activities.
Eagle Rock: Head to the Harmony Room at Saint Be and listen to internationally recognized Danny Janklow perform live with The Elevation Band.
Highland Park: Spend your Saturday at the Mercado Fall Festival. Shop for vintage clothing and furniture and unique items from with NELA artists and local vendors. Food and live music, too
El Sereno: Check out Isabella Rossellini's one-woman show, Darwin’s Smile, which explores her passions for theater and science. (Oct. 8 - 9)
Cypress Park: Get some laughs at the Apocalypto show featuring seven comedians at Permanent Records Roadhouse.
