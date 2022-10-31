.🔮 The Week Ahead
Oct 31 - Nov. 6: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
The temperatures continue cooling, with highs going as far down as the mid-60s. We might even get a little rain on Wednesday.
Eagle Rock -The Neighborhood Council holds its monthly board meeting.
Echo Park - The City Council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee will discuss adding the Queen of Elysian Heights to the list of historic landmarks.
Bike Lanes: The Council's Transportation Committee will discuss protected bike lanes along Riverside Drive into Elysian Park along Stadium Way.
Silver Lake: The City Council's Transportation Committee will discuss reconfiguring a section of Sunset Boulevard for protected bike lanes under a proposal known as Sunset4ALL.
Los Feliz: A zoning hearing is scheduled for two new restaurants in the same building - one at 1714 N. Vermont St., (at the former Rockwell Table & Stage), which wants to offer live music and dancing, and one at 1712 N. Vermont St., which does not. The owners of a Beverly Hills Mexican restaurant plan to open a new place in the building.
El Sereno: The committee searching for a new president of Cal State L.A. will host an in-person and virtual forum to gather opinions from members of the university and the surrounding community.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Northeast LA - The City Planning Commission will discuss changes to a hillside ordinance that would impose greater regulation on construction, grading, and dirt hauling in hillside areas.
This week's new listings include a modern home, a Cal bungalow with mountain views and a Spanish cottage for lease.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
By Jennifer Rodriguez
L.A. Zoo: See the zoo as you've never seen it before during Boo at the L.A Zoo. Spooky decorations, creepy crafts, trick-or-treating and more will take place through Halloween.
South Pasadena: Free Trick or Treating for kids 12 followed by an adults-only Halloween party and film screening at Trick or Treat with the Lucha Brothers. (Sponsored)
The Greek Theater: Catch a performance by Omar Apollo with with Ravyn Lenae. The R&B and pop singer will sing songs from his 2022 record Ivory.
Elysian Valley: Elections are coming up and Zebulon is throwing a free special election-themed JEOPARTY! Three comedic contestants will test their knowledge of politics.
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe and listen to new music writing from Christopher Owens, Matt Fishbeck, Julia Lans Nowak, Parker Love Bowling, and more.
Eagle Rock: Bring your friends and take an in-person cooking class to make Classic Spanish Tapas at Penny Oven.
Highland Park: Take part in a free community event and celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival de Otoño at Culebra Park. Enjoy musical performances, poetry, face painting, and local food.
El Sereno: Check out the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Gloria Gaynor at The Luckman and sing along with "I Will Survive" and other great hits.
The Autry Museum Griffith Park: Check out the Reflections: Clothing & Movement exhibit and watch dancers engage in a conversation about Dress Codes through contemporary practice.
The avian flu is back. This year's first cases of bird flu in the county include three Canada Geese in the City of Los Angeles. The County's health department is posting warnings, saying the flu primarily infects birds but that "human infections can happen when the virus is inhaled (in droplets or dust) or when it enters the person’s eyes, nose, or mouth."
Notices have also been posted at Echo Park Lake and other sites across the county, warning people to avoid handling wild birds and observe them at a distance. Other advice:
