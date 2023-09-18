🔮 The Week Ahead
Sep 18 - Sep 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do, and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
High temperatures become moderate mid-week, as clouds roll in.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Sept 12
Historic Filipinotown: Public hearing on serving alcohol at 3114 W. Beverly Blvd.
Boyle Heights: City Council votes to approve transferring $153,010 to demolish a "nuisance" house at 436 S. Boyle Ave.
Wednesday, Sept 13
Lincoln Heights & Boyle Heights: The Cultural Affairs Commission votes on public art for the Lincoln Heights Recreation Center and the Sixth Street Viaduct PARC.
Elysian Valley: City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez meets with the Elysian Valley Riverside Neighborhood Council.
Thursday, Sept 14
Boyle Heights: Community meeting on the Hollenbeck Park Adjacent and I-5 Adjacent Beautification project.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Sentinel Centennial: Belmont High is celebrates its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Monday, Sept 11
Atwater Village: Start the week with some laughs at Wineship Buddies, a stand-up comedy show in the cellar at Oeno Vino Wines.
Echo Park: Join author Alex Kazemi at his book launch for New Millennium Boyz at Stories Books & Cafe. Kazemi will talk about his book alongside Matthew Pegas, the New Write podcast host.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tuesday, Sept 12
Echo Park: Spend the afternoon at the Edendale Library for a screening of The Bad Guys (2002).
Wednesday, Sept 13
Highland Park: Comedian and actor Eric Andre is heading to the Lodge Room. Catch The Eric Andre Explosion in SoCal before he travels across the states. (Sept. 13 & 15)
Thursday, Sept 14
Atwater Village: Bring your friends and listen to a variety of genres at The High Low's Spotlight Sessions. See live performances from Alec Jordan, Lauren Ahleeza, Last Good Chad, and Ebony Maple.
DTLA: A Place Called Home is hosting its 3rd annual “El Centro del Sur LatinX Theater Festival: Tu Hogar,” followed by a community block party. Featuring four encore productions, these family-friendly plays are worked on by an all LatinX-crew.
Echo Park: Learn e-bike safety, maintenance and purchasing tips at Bike Share 101.
Highland Park: Join movie producer Larry Kasanoff to launch his new book, "A Touch of the Madness: How to be More Innovative in Work and Life...by Being a Little Crazy," at the North Figueroa Bookshop.
Friday, Sept 15
Boyle Heights: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at The Paramount and catch SoCal rock bands The McCharmly's with The Hayds. Special guests include Tetra Collective & El Segundo.
Lincoln Heights: If you love to play soccer, head to LA State Historic Park and join in on Co-Ed Pickup Soccer LA.
Saturday, Sept 16
Boyle Heights: Book lovers are in for a treat at the Malabar Branch Library. Grab some free books at their Free Book Sale.
Eagle Rock: Learn the art of suminagashi marbling, a mindful practice using floating sumi ink to create patterns on the surface of water.
Westlake: Check out the 15th annual LA Beer Festival at LA Center Studios. Featuring over 80 breweries, enjoy some beer with live music, food trucks, and more!
El Sereno: It's Mexican Independence Day! Join the festivities and listen to the Latin Grammy-nominated Mariachi Herencia de México at The Luckman. Also, catch performances from La Banda de Tlayacapan and the Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company.
Highland Park: Bob Baker's Hallowe'en Spooktacular is back for family-friendly, frightful fun featuring over 100 spirited puppets. (Sept. 16 - Nov. 5)
Westlake: Check out the 15th annual LA Beer Festival at LA Center Studios. Featuring over 80 breweries, enjoy some beer with live music, food trucks, and more!
Sunday, Sept 17
El Sereno: Model train fans of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring one of the nation's largest HO scale-operating model railroads.
Silver Lake: Turkish singer Gaye Su Akyol is going to Los Globos for her US debut. She will be playing music from her fourth album, Anadolu Ejderi, inspired by classical Turkish music and Turkish psychedelic rock.
218 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.