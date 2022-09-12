The Week Ahead
August 29 - Sept 4 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
August 29 - Sept 4 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
After a heat wave and tropic storm, the week ahead looks pretty normal, with temps peaking in the low to mid 80s.
Silver Lake: The City Council will vote on changing the hours of the Silver Lake Meadow to open at sunrise and close at sunset.
Boyle Heights: The Cultural Affairs Commission will consider approving a $200,000 interactive artwork at Matthews Street Park. "Intersections," the installation by artist Mike Saijo will highlight the diverse history and cultures of Boyle Heights.
El Sereno: The parks commission will consider approving a 50-year lease with Caltrans for land used for the El Sereno Community Garden.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners may authorize staff to look into buying nearly 10 acres of privately-owned RKO Property within the park boundaries for open space or other park uses.
Highland Park: The Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider historic landmark status for a mural, Tenochtitlan: The Wall That Talks, a historic landmark.
Elysian Valley: In need of laughs and are open to anything? Check out The Whatever Show with Rory Scovel at The Elysian.
Silver Lake: The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashana is this month. Bring your kids to the Silver Lake Library to learn about and make their own Shofars.
Los Feliz: Calling all poets, writers, and dreamers! Take a free Creative Writing Workshop with UCLA professor Tony DuShane.
Virtual: Have a Paint Nite guided by an artist from the comfort of your home. The class is free, but register and have your materials ready.
Cypress Park: Celebrate the 12th anniversary of Haven Neighborhood Services by attending their Fiesta Gala Night at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. Get a taste of Mexican gourmet cuisines, live entertainment, and more, all while supporting its mission to empower vulnerable communities.
Echo Park: Watch Spanish singer Bad Gyal perform at The Echoplex. Her music is a blend of urban and dancehall.
Highland Park: Are you LGBTQ? Do you love art and shopping? Then head over to The Good Gays' Art Market. Find clothes, art, food, and music. You can even get tatted and a haircut.
Boyle Heights: Fan of punk music and art? Converge with punks at the L.A. Black Market Punk Swap at First Street Pool Billiard.
Northeast LA: Explore the art scene, meet the artists and tour neighborhood galleries and home studios during the Discovery Tour Revival 2022.
Eagle Rock: Immerse yourself in a Sunset Sound Bath celebrating the Fall Equinox. Release some tension and bring a mat, blanket, pillow, journal and a pen.
More than 100 readers contribute monthly to support The Eastsider's mission to keep you informed and connected. But we need more Monthly Reader Sponsors to expand the coverage of our communities.
Sign up for a $10.99 Monthly Reader Sponsorship now and, for a limited time, get a free bag of locally-owned Tropico Roast coffee beans.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.