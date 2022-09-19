The Week Ahead
Sept 19 - 25 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sept 19 - 25 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
The final days of summer will be relatively mild before temps head for the 90-degree mark for the first days of fall.
Highland Park: The neighborhood council land use committee will discuss a request by Amiga Amore, a pop-up restaurant and caterer, to serve beer and wine at a permanent location at 5668 York Boulevard.
Silver Lake: The City Council will vote on a request by Target to sell alcoholic beverages at a new store at 609 Dillon Street.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Highland Park: Bring your kids to the Arroyo Seco Library for the L.A. BioBlitz Challenge. Learn about wildlife and biodiversity in the neighborhood and meet some of the animals.
Elysian Valley: Check out the Conner O'Malley: Research and Development Comedy Show at The Elysian. The final show of this run.
Los Feliz: Hot dog! Check out the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and the two hotdogger pilots of the famous vehicle at the LA Breakfast Club.
Silver Lake: It’s a block party! Bring an empty stomach to the 2022 Food Bowl. Take a tasty tour of food and wine on Sunset Boulevard.
Boyle Heights: Shape the future of LA County+USC General Hospital at a community meeting at Boyle Heights City Hall.
Echo Park: Catch a screening of the 1980s cult film Babylon, followed by a Q&A hosted by Black Image Center.
East LA: Shop and support local vendors at the EL Gran Festival of East L.A.
Glassell Park: Head to the rec center for a Youth Wheelchair Tennis Clinic. Part of PlayLA’s Youth Adaptive Sports Program.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate Latino Heritage Month and the migration of birds and people at Pachanga de las Americas. There will be activity tables, bird walk, bird show, music performance, and stories.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.