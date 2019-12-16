The Los Angeles City Clerk's Office today released the official list of 33 candidates who have qualified to appear on the ballot for the March 2020 City Council and Los Angeles Unified School Board of Education primary elections.

In the primary, the top two candidates with the most votes will move on to a general election runoff on Nov. 3.

Some of the notable candidates in the Eastside races include:

Former state senate president Kevin de Leon and current school board member Monica Garcia are among the five candidates competing to succeed termed out Jose Huizar as 14th District Council member.

Incumbent David Ryu will run against two rivals in the Council District 4 contest.

Incumbent Jackie Goldberg faces one challenger in the District 4 school board race.

Here's the citywide list of candidates who have qualified for the primary election ballot (with extra details and links in the Eastside races):

Council District 2

-- Paul Krekorian, incumbent member of the City Council

-- Rudy Melendez, a laborer and artist

-- Ayinde Jones, an attorney

Council District 4

Council District 4 Includes Los Feliz, the northwestern portion of Silver Lake. (District Map)

Sarah Kate Levy, Writer/Women's Advocate

Nithya Raman, Homelessness Nonprofit Leader

David Ryu, Incumbent District 4 Councilmember

Council District 6

-- Bill Haller, a music studio owner

-- Nury Martinez, incumbent member of the City Council

-- Benito Benny Bernal, a community advocate

Council District 8

-- Marqueece Harris-Dawson, incumbent member of the City Council

Council District 10

-- Mark Ridley-Thomas, Los Angeles County Supervisor, district 2

-- Grace Yoo, a community leader and attorney

-- Melvin Snell, a human rights activist

-- Channing L. Martinez, a community organizer

-- Aura Vasquez, former Los Angeles Board of Water and Power commissioner

Council District 12

-- John S. Lee, incumbent member of the City Council

-- Loraine Lundquist, an educator and scientist

Council District 14

Council District 14 includes Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Garvanza and the northern section of Highland Park. (District Map)

Monica Garcia, School Board Member

Kevin De Leon, Teacher/Environmental Policymaker

John Jimenez, Nonprofit Organization Executive

Cyndi Otteson, Mother/Organizer/Businesswoman

Raquel Zamora, Mother/Educator/Businesswoman

LAUSD Board of Education District 1

-- George J. McKenna III, incumbent school board member

LAUSD Board of Education District 3

-- Marilyn Koziatek, a school programs director

-- Scott Mark Schmerelson, incumbent school board member

-- Elizabeth Bartels-Badger, an educator of disabled students and a businesswoman

LAUSD Board of Education District 5

District 5 includes all or part of Atwater Village, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, East Los Angeles, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Los Feliz, Mount Washington and Silver Lake (District Map)

Christina Martinez Duran, a teacher and fiscal advisor

Jackie Goldberg, Teacher & incumbent

LAUSD Board of Education District 7

-- Patricia Castellanos, a workforce deputy

-- Mike Lansing, a youth development CEO

-- Tanya Ortiz Franklin, an educator, lawyer and advocate

-- Silke M. Bradford, a senior education director

-- Lydia A. Gutierrez, a public school teacher