As many as 12,000 LADWP customers in Highland Park lost power at one point today during a "heat storm" that the utility blamed for triggering more than 200 neighborhood outages across the city.

In El Sereno, about 2,000 LADWP customers are without power tonight, with service not expected to be fully restored until Monday morning, according to the LADWP outage page.

Other large outages today hit East Hollywood, where power went out to 2,500 customers, and Glassell Park, where service was disrupted to 1,600 homes and businesses, the LADWP said.

Crews had restored electrical service to 77,000 customers over the weekend but 70,000 were still without power as of 9 pm tonight, the utility said.

We're now at 24 hours without power in Lincoln Heights @LADWP — Shane 'Yes on Prop 15/21/25" Phillips (@ShaneDPhillips) September 7, 2020

Power out in El Sereno and whoa what a blood moon over Alhambra! #mydayinla pic.twitter.com/QCD2QCIdsj — Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles (@esotouric) September 7, 2020

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Today searing temperatures -- 111 in Downtown LA and a record high of 121 in Woodland Hills -- caused electrical distribution equipment and stations to become overheated and overloaded, leading some equipment to fail, the utility said.

“We’ve had all of our resources focused on restoring power as quickly as possible and have made significant progress, while also keeping our crews safe as they work in extreme temperatures," said Andrew Kendall, Sr. Assistant General Manager, Power System Distribution, in a statement. "We’ll continue to make significant progress overnight, but we also want to let customers know that it will take time to restore everyone so they can plan accordingly,” Kendall added.

How long will repairs take?

LADWP said its overtaxed crews will respond to reports of outages within 24 to 48 hours and "crews will make every effort to restore customers within 48-hours of the start of an outage."