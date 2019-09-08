A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Police Commissioner Sandra Figueroa-Villa failed to report that her Echo Park-based nonprofit has received millions of dollars from the city. Figueroa-Villa -- who, reportedly, barely speaks up at meetings -- is the executive director of El Centro Del Pueblo, which has received $7.6 million since 2014 through the mayor’s Gang Reduction and Youth Development program (GRYD) to work with the Rampart and Northeast police divisions on gang issues. Figueroa-Villa said she did not know she needed to disclose the source of her personal income. El Centro Del Pueblo, by the way, is also a key player in an Echo Park controversy, in which the city wants to build affordable housing where the nonprofit is currently operating a recreation area. L.A. Times

Two men have been arrested and booked for attempted murder in connection with last month's brush fire that burned about 45 acres near the 2 and 134 interchange. The LAPD said they have arrested Bryan Antonio Araujocabrera, 25, and Daniel Michael Noguiera, 25. Noguiera is the son of the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce. NBC4 reported the fire was ignited by some sort of incendiary device after a someone inside a blue pickup truck "exchanged words" with the occupants of a homeless camp. It took firefighters two days to fully contain the wildfire, which wound up jumping the Ventura (134) Freeway and threatened some homes, although none ultimately burned. The Eastsider

After 120 years of churning out small religious tracts that preachers can hand out in the street, the Free Tract Society is closing its Highland Park printing press. The printing operation moved to York Boulevard in the early 1980s after prior locations in MacArthur Park, Eagle Rock, Crocker Street, San Pedro Street and, at the very beginning in 1897, Salt Lake City. At its peak, the Society printed more than 650 different tracts in 20 languages, producing 20 million pieces a year during the Great Depression. Recent titles have included "Answers to Your Spiritual Questions," "The Roman's Map to Heaven" and "God's Message to All." Los Angeles Magazine

A coyote that had been seen wandering Echo Park and Silver Lake with a dog toy stuck on its mouth has been found dead in an Echo Park backyard. The animal had first been seen in mid-August, and apparently had trouble eating and drinking with the red Kong toy lodged by its bottom jaw. City animal control and private rescue groups had been notified, but could not locate the animal in time. ABC7 A children's center and the Atwater Village church that houses recently found themselves at odds over money, as both struggle to get by. Atwater Park Baptist Church has kept rent low for the Atwater Park Center, an early intervention program for children with developmental disabilities. But the center has now had to agree to a rent increase of nearly 33 percent, from $5,500 to $7,291, to cover rising utility costs, janitorial services and supplies. The center has a slim income. But with a shrinking congregation, so does the church. Los Angeles Times

A man accused of engaging in a gunfight with police outside the Silver Lake Trader Joe's, leading to the fatal shooting of a store employee by an officer, was ordered today to stand trial on murder and other charges. Following a four-day hearing, a judge in Superior Court ruled that there was enough evidence for 29-year-old Gene Evin Atkins to proceed to trial. Atkins is accused of setting off a chain of events on July 21, 2018, that led to the death of assistant store manager Melyda "Mely Corado, who was fatally shot by a police officer in front of the store during a gunbattle. He faces more than 50 criminal charges, including allegedly shooting his 76-year-old grandmother and his 17-year-old girlfriend on the same day as the Trader Joe's shootout. The Eastsider

Amazon Prime Now actually has a liquor store in Glassell Park. But it seems like you can't just walk in and buy liquor there - and in a reversal on Prohibition, this is a rare case where it's actually illegal not to sell liquor. L.A. Magazine and Wine Searcher

A man and woman suspected of two attempted armed robberies led Sheriff's deputies on a 40-minute car chase through East Los Angeles during a rush hour. The chase ended with the couple hugging while they were being held them at gunpoint, and deputies moved in to handcuff them. The identities of the suspects were not reported. Patch

Former staff members at Cafe Stella in Silver Lake are accusing the owner of sexual harassment, saying Gareth Kantner would hug them from behind, grab them by the the crotch or press himself against them. Kantner's attorney refuted the accusations, saying that "none of the allegations against Mr. Kantner have any merit and are contradicted by the accounts of numerous employees." Kantner has not been charged with any crime and LAist did not say whether any of the half dozen employees interviewed ever took legal action. Kantner, who owns a home in Elysian Heights, also owns Dinette restaurant in Echo Park. LAist

The Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign at Sunset Boulevard and Benton Way has come down. The quirky, landmark foot clinic sign that has rotated over the corner for decades was removed after the podiatrist moved to a new location. "It's the end of an era," one man yelled from a car driving by as a worker removed the sign, which depicts a joyous, healthy foot on one side and a frowning, ailing foot on the other. The Eastsider