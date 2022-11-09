Maybe more people would bike to work if they had some company.
That’s the theory behind Civic Bicycle Commuting - or CiBiC, an experimental program that pays people to ride between Downtown and parts of the Eastside.
Maybe more people would bike to work if they had some company.
That’s the theory behind Civic Bicycle Commuting - or CiBiC, an experimental program that pays people to ride between Downtown and parts of the Eastside.
“The idea of riding along cars is very scary” to those who don’t bike often, said Fabian Wagmister, a UCLA media professor and CiBiC founder. “So to get past that hurdle has been challenging. We believe that by offering people the possibility of riding in groups, we can ultimately motivate people to join our system.”
It also helps that you can make some money doing it. The app lists various incentive packages for earning "coins," each of which is worth a dollar, according to Kathleen Johnson, a spokesperson for the group. If you ride enough, that could add up to about $300 a month, she said. The system will run through February,
Nonetheless, attracting people to those groups has still been a challenge, Johnson said.
But attracting people to bike pooling is challenging, said group spokesperson Kathleen Johnson.
It's not as simple as joining a cycling group. Participants learn to ride in configuration and along specific routes so they can take over a right lane and ride clear of car doors being opened. They stay in the same place in the pack and don’t go between cars or blow through red lights.
“We had the case of a young lady that felt that some of our instructions made her feel she was losing some of her personal freedom,” Wagmister said. “It’s a very interesting balance to strike when you are doing a community oriented project - this relationship between the common good and individual freedom.”
Joining CiBiC begins with downloading the Pave Commute app. Riders are matched with groups traveling similar routes. (But no match was found for this reporter's morning commute.)
The program is branching out from the initial routes between Downtown and Solano Canyon, Lincoln Heights, Cypress Park and other locations. Wagmister now leads a route between his home Downtown and job at UCLA.
The hope is to have cycling groups run every 30 minutes from east to west in the mornings from west to east in the late afternoons and early evenings. But east-west is tough, with few bike lanes along the way, and a no-man’s land along Wilshire just past Beverly Hills.
According to Wagmister, CiBiC lags behind a sister project in Buenos Aires, where a more substantial bike culture and dedicated bike lanes exist.
He remains hopeful, however.
“You know, the bicycle creates a very special relationship with the city,” Wagmister said. “You’re more engaged, you see more, you realize more about the city, you learn a lot about the city.”
Assistant Editor
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
