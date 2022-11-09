A pack of bicyclists ride down a Verdugo Road

Cyclists ride down Verdugo Road in Glassell Park.

Maybe more people would bike to work if they had some company.

That’s the theory behind Civic Bicycle Commuting - or CiBiC, an experimental program that pays people to ride between Downtown and parts of the Eastside.

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

