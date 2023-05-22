Critics pointed out that sombritas -- narrow, perforated shields attached to poles -- appeared to offer hardly any shade, even for one person.
Kounkuey Design Initiative, the nonprofit that led the design process, told Streetsblog that the structure named La Sombrita 1.0 "isn't supposed to be an alternative to bus shelters, but just a stand-in for places where traditional bus shelters aren’t feasible, such as on narrow sidewalks."
Online critics were not convinced.
"The wildest part about La Sombrita is that they held a full-on press conference," said Alec Stapp on Twitter. "If my bus stop shade/light thing cost $10,000 and provided neither shade during the day nor light at night, I would simply not talk about it."
In the defense of La Sombrita, the L.A. Department of Transportation said that as many as four bus riders, standing in a row, could be shaded by the structure at certain times of the day.
The four sombritas in the pilot project were paid for by a nonprofit -- no public funds were used, said a department spokesman. Whether more sombritas will be installed will be determined by public feedback. Riders can scan a QR code at each sombrita to submit their opinion.
