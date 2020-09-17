Shuttle buses will replace Gold Line trains between Union Station and Pico/Aliso Station for nearly two years, Metro has announced.
The service interruption starts on on Saturday, Oct. 24 and is scheduled to continue for 22 months.
As part of this same project, the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station will be permanently closed and demolished - to be replaced eventually by an underground station.
During the service interruption, Metro will be connecting the Gold Line tracks in Little Tokyo/Arts District to the new 1.9-mile twin rail tunnels under downtown. Eventually, this will tie together the Gold, Blue and Expo lines.
This new system is slated to open in 2022.
In the meantime, shuttle buses in both directions will follow the travel path of the Gold Line, with stops at Union Station Patsaouras Plaza, Little Tokyo, Arts District and Boyle Heights.
The Gold Line trains are otherwise scheduled to run normally between Azusa and Union Station, and between Pico/Aliso Station and Atlantic Station, Metro said
