Sunday morning bike ride

It was a beautiful Sunday morning on the LA River Path in Elysian Valley. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

Go here to share your neibhorhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

The City Council approved a $60 million contract with Metro Wednesday for the design and construction of the Los Angeles River Valley Bike Path Project, which includes the development of approximately 15 miles of a new bike path and greenway.

The project would fill in gaps in the path between Vanalden Avenue to the west and Forest Lawn Drive/Zoo Drive to the east, spanning Council Districts 2, 3, 4 and 6.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments