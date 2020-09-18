The entity working on a proposed gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium Thursday released routes as officials prepare to conduct an environmental review of the project.

Two proposed routes that were published show the gondola line would go from Dodger Stadium and over L.A. Historic State park and follow either Spring Street or Broadway to North Alameda Street before ending at Union Station, and vice versa. The aerial system could transport up to 5,500 passengers an hour for a 7-minute trip, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit, or LA ART, said the environmental impact review and approvals process is expected to be completed by 2022, allowing construction to start as early as 2025 and become operational before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, a backer of the gondola, had said the system could be in operation by 2022 when the concept was first revealed two years ago.

While it now appears the project will take several years longer to complete, the start of an environmental review with public input is a major step, said its backers.

"This is an important step in making this project a reality," LA ART stated. "We know L.A. fans are eager to get back in the stadium to cheer on the Dodgers and hope that by moving forward with the environmental review process now there will be an exciting new way to rethink getting there."

The gondola proposed by Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC said the public will be able to engage in the environmental review process for the project beginning Oct. 1. The company's CEO is Frank H. McCourt, who owned the Los Angeles Dodgers and the stadium from 2004 to 2012.

Renderings of the route, gondola stations and infrastructure are available at laart.la.

The environmental review process will be overseen by the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The gondola system could move up to 5,500 people per hour in each direction, meaning more than 10,000 fans could be transported to Dodger Stadium in the two hours before the start of a game or event, LA ART stated.

Metro is planning to host a virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct 22 in addition to a virtual open house that will be available throughout the 45-day scoping period.

More information on the environmental review process for the project is available at www.metro.net/aerialrapidtransit.