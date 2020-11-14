Parking enforcement, citations and towing will resume in East Los Angeles and other unincorporated areas of L.A. County on Sunday after pausing in the spring due to safer-at-home orders for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is resuming enforcement to keep streets clean and clear as winter storm season approaches, according to Steven Frasher, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

The LA County Sheriff Department's parking enforcement unit will resume issuing citations for:

• Posted street sweeping time violations;

• Blocked emergency access, including for driveways and fire hydrants;

• Expired registrations;

• Vehicles that appear abandoned.

Vehicles that have been red-tagged may be towed and impounded within 72 hours, Frasher said.

Parking enforcement, citations and towing will also resume in cities that contract the sheriff's department's services.

The City of LA resumed all parking enforcement last month.