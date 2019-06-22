Rendering of a bus-only lane for a BRT line on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock
Courtesy METRO

Eagle Rock -- Metro planners are moving forward to create what's called a "bus rapid corridor" or BRT between Pasadena and North Hollywood. That BRT -- which would feature dedicated bus lanes in many areas-- would also run down Eagle Rock's main drag: Colorado Boulevard. 

Pasadena's mayor was able to have BRT lanes dropped from a section of Colorado in that city. Now, many in Eagle Rock also want to exclude their stretch of Colorado.

The Boulevard Sentinel reports that the majority of the 150 people who turned out at a recent meeting opposed putting BRT lanes on Colorado, preferring instead to reroute the bus line to the 134 Freeway.

If you live in Eagle Rock, take the Eastsider poll below to indicate your preference. If you favor other alternatives, share your ideas in the comments section.

Which BRT option would you favor for Eagle Rock?

You voted:

The Boulevard Sentinel has more details about the plan and how the public can weigh in on an environmental impact report.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments