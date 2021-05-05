Calling DASH Community Bus Service in his district "inadequate," L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo Tuesday proposed expanding the service in his district, which includes Highland Park, Glassell Park, and Lincoln Heights.

Cedillo's motion would implement the proposed Glassell Park-Highland Park DASH line and expand service for the existing Highland Park-Eagle Rock line.

If the motion is approved, the transportation department would also be instructed to prioritize deploying electric vehicles on the Pico-Union/Echo Park, Boyle Heights, El Sereno/City Terrace and Lincoln Heights/Chinatown lines.

"There continue to be unmet transit needs in Council District 1 and the current DASH services are inadequate in terms of the service area, frequency, and hours of operation," Cedillo said. "Many of the area's transit- dependent population are employed during times of the day that DASH service is not available."

DASH, which is run by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, provides fixed-route shuttle service throughout Los Angeles.

Cedillo said he introduced the motion as COVID-19 positivity rates decrease and more of his constituents are "out and about" and need better public transportation.

"Our senior citizens, students, and families need improved shuttle services to enhance their mobility," Cedillo said.