The 93 signs would be from 30 to 48-feet wide. They have been proposed for places like the two East Hollywood Metro stations on Vermont Avenue; next to the 101 Freeway across from Angeleno Heights; and a pair in Cypress Park on either side of the 5 Freeway.
Some critics say these lights will distract drivers. Others complain about light pollution. Two digital signs, for example, are planned for Casitas Avenue on either side of the Glendale Freeway - near the Bowtie parcel where environmentalists are trying to restore parkland and the natural habitat.
The Times notes that seven out of every eight images on the signs would be advertising, with the revenue split between Metro and the City. One out of eight images could carry traffic information, such as roadway hazards and emergencies, according to a report from Metro.
Here is where the Eastside signs would go under Metro’s plan:
Atwater Village & Glassell Park
SR-2 South Lanes Northeast of Casitas Avenue
SR-2 North Lanes Northeast of Casitas Avenue
Boyle Heights
I-10 West Lanes and Entrance Ramp from I-5
I-10 East Lanes and Exit Ramp to SR-60 and I-5
Cypress Park
I-5 South Lanes at North Avenue 19
I-5 North Lanes at San Fernando Road
East Hollywood
Northeast corner of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard (Metro Station)
Southwest corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue (Metro Station)
Echo Park area
101 Freeway south at Beaudry Street
Lincoln Heights area
I-5 South Lanes and Exit Ramp to I-10
I-10 West Lanes (Bus Yard)
Spring Street Bridge, north of Aurora Street
Should the City Council approve these digital signs?
We will publish the results in an upcoming issue of the Daily Digest.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
