It's June, which means the Jacarandas are blooming, illegal fireworks are popping and Metro bus riders are preparing for changes.

The transportation agency updates routes every June and December, taking into account changes in ridership, travel patterns and other factors. This month's changes will boost service for many riders -- like those who ride the 106 Line through Boyle Heights and East LA. Many others will not be so lucky, such as the riders of the 201, which passes alongside the Silver Lake Reservoir on the way to Glendale. That line will be discontinued.

The changes go into effect on Sunday, June 27. Service changes are being posted at bus and train stops, but you can also go online to find out about changes to specific routes and stops or an overview of all the modifications.

Here are examples of some of the change as described by Metro:

Boyle Heights - East LA

• Line 106 will be extended from Atlantic/Cesar Chavez to The Shops at Montebello via the existing Line 68 route. Line 106 will also extend from State St

and Marengo St via Line 71 route, and then extend via the existing Line 70 route to Garvey Av and Atlantic Blvd. Line 106 route will also change to provide direct service to the L Line (Gold) Atlantic Station then travel direct via 1st St to State St instead of traveling via Indiana St, 3rd St, 4th St, Soto St,

Whittier Bl and Boyle Av. Line 106 will operate new weekend and more frequent weekday service.

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Line 81 will replace Line 181 in Eagle Rock with a change in route via Yosemite St to Colorado Bl/Eagledale. Other trips will continue to end at Figueroa/Colorado. Line 81 overnight Owl service will replace Line 83 Owl service from DTLA to Figueroa/ Colorado and connect to Line 180 Owl.

Highland Park

• Line 83 will be discontinued. Line 182 will replace Line 83 service on York Bl between Figueroa St and Eagle Rock Bl. Line 81 and the L Line (Gold) will provide alternative service from downtown LA to Highland Park. In addition, Metro Micro (transit on-demand) will also be implemented in the Highland Park/Eagle Rock area.

El Sereno - NELA - Silver Lake - East Hollywood

• New Line 182 will operate all-day 7-day a week service, from Rose Hill Transit Center to B Line (Red) Vermont/Sunset Station via Mercury Av, Griffin Av (replaces Line 252), Figueroa St, York Bl (replaces Line 83), Eagle Rock Bl, Fletcher Dr, Rowena Av and Franklin St, to provide more direct east-west connection between Northeast LA and Hollywood, while maintaining service between John Marshall High School and Vermont/Sunset Station, replacing discontinued Line 175.

Silver Lake

• Line 201 will be discontinued due to low ridership. Alternative services include Lines 92, 94, 180, 603, Glendale Beeline 4; new Metro Micro (transit on-demand) service will also be available along Chevy Chase in the Glendale Area to include service to the Glendale Adventist Hospital.