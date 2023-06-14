Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder

A Los Angeles City Council committee today approved a report from the Department of Transportation seeking authority to implement a 15 mph speed limit around streets near 45 schools.

The move is part of an effort to enhance public safety after a string of accidents, including one that resulted in the death of a mother and severe injury to her child while they were walking to school.

