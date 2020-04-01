The L.A. Department of Transportation will be temporarily reducing its Community DASH and Commuter Express Service starting Thursday as people shelter in place during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commuter Express service will be reduced by 50%, Community DASH service will be reduced by 15% starting April 2 and DASH's service to Griffith Observatory will be suspended starting Thursday, though the Los Feliz portion of the route will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to LADOT.

In addition, the city agency on Monday suspended its new on-demand shared-ride service.

For Community DASH, which runs about two dozen local lines, the 15% reduction means most lines will see weekday operating hours reduced to 7am to 6pm, said LADOT spokesman Colin Sweeney. Weekends will be from 9 am to 5 pm. The new operating hours can be found here.

Buses will continue to run at the same intervals and no vehicles will be taken out of service.

Last month LADOT announced that its DASH Lines would provide free rides on all its routes in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Riders are asked to board buses from the back in order to maintain social distancing between drivers and themselves. The front door will remain available to people who use wheelchairs and need to access the ramp.