Today is the last day transit users will be able to use Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority tokens.

Metro has been preparing to eliminate the use of tokens on its system over the last 18 months due to the development and implementation of TAP cards. As of Saturday, tokens will no longer be accepted as fare payment on Metro buses and trains, and unused tokens are not refundable.

Token purchases were stopped in May 2018 at Metro Customer Care Centers and phased out at TAP third-party vendors. Metro officials said they are working closely with nonprofit and social service agencies to transition individuals and families in need to TAP cards.

Customers can purchase and load TAP cards at www.taptogo.net, or by calling 866-827-8646, at more than 450 participating vendor locations across Los Angeles County or at TAP vending machines located at all Metro Rail, Silver Line and Orange Line stations.