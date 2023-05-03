After operating for nearly two years in Northeast Los Angeles, Metro Micro, the door-to-door public transportation system, is racking up large numbers of riders, according to the Metro official who started the service.
Metro Micro now does almost 500 rides a day in Northeast L.A.
