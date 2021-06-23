Think of it as a cross between a bus and an Uber, but only for short, shared rides.

Metro Micro service on demand is scheduled to start this Sunday, June 27, for a section of Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Glendale. It's the latest area to offer Metro neighborhood ride-share service.

“Really, our goal with Metro Micro is to offer a more flexible, convenient service for riders in these zones for short trips to replace driving alone – particularly in areas where bus or rail routes are less frequent,” said Brian Haas, a communications manager with LA Metro.

Here's how Metro Micro will work:

Hail a Metro Micro ride with by app, website or phone

Like Uber or Lyft, riders can use an app to hail a ride. (They also offer booking through a website, or by calling 323.GO.METRO.) Vehicles will pick up and drop off passengers where requested. Customers pay through the app, or with a Metro TAP card while boarding.

Metro Micro Hours

Rides will be available seven days a week from 5:30am - 9:30pm. Be on time: drivers will wait only 1 minute past your scheduled pick up time.

All rides are shared

Unlike Uber or Lyft, every ride is shared, said Haas. The fleet of Dodge Caravans and Ford Transit 150s are bigger than regular cars, though smaller than buses. And rides are available for passengers in wheel chairs.

“There could be up to 10 passengers during non-pandemic times,” Haas said. “It’s currently limited to half-capacity, though.”

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No long distance Metro Micro rides

Another major difference is that the ride will take you within a certain zone. If it picks you up within the Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale area, then that’s where it’s dropping you off. So although Metro Micro already has service running in, for example, El Monte, the Highland Park service won’t take you there.

Regular fare will be $2.50 after introductory deal

Rides for the rest of the year are only $1. But that’s an introductory rate. After the end of 2021, the fare is currently scheduled to be $2.50, which includes a transfer to Metro bus or rail. The fare is the same no matter how far you go within each zone.

The vehicles were initially intended for essential trips according to Rani-Narula Woods, the Sr. Director of Special Projects from Metro’s Office of Extraordinary Innovation, speaking in a promotional video.

“They’ll help you on short trips in your neighborhood - to get to grocery stores, to the pharmacist, to doctor’s appointments.”

The service first launched last December in Watts/Willowbrook, and LAX/Inglewood. Since then, it has added service areas in Compton/Artesia, North Hollywood/Burbank, and El Monte - and has served more than 30,000 customers, Haas said.

The same day that rides begin in the Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale zone, Metro is also starting service in Altadena/Pasadena/Sierra Madre.

One other difference between Metro Micro and Uber or Lyft, by the way: The drivers are Metro employees – not contractors – and get full benefits, Haas said.

Planning on taking Metro Micro? Let us know how it goes.