Today’s the day. Parking tickets are returning.
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation said they would resume enforcing almost all of the parking rules as of today - Oct. 15 - that had gone un-enforced since the pandemic began. That includes:
- Residential street sweeping
- Expired registration on a vehicle
- Overnight or oversized parking districts
- Abandoned vehicles
- Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions
If you didn’t know those rules weren’t being enforced - too late. They’re back.
LADOT will, however, delay impounding vehicles used as dwellings. Enforcement will remain suspended for the next 30 to 60 days, as a report is prepared for the City Council outlining the next steps in that area. LADOT said it will also delay booting and impounding scofflaw vehicles until Jan. 1.
LADOT relaxed the enforcement of those rules beginning last March during the first flush of the pandemic, so that Angelenos wouldn't have to rush outside and move their cars instead of staying in and practicing social distancing.
