SUV floats in the L.A. River

Photographer Kevin Break spotted a dark, green SUV floating down the LA River as it approached the Main Street bridge in Lincoln Heights. It did not appear that anyone was inside based on close up photos.

L.A. Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said two cars were spotted in an inundated flood control channel near Lincoln Heights, but nobody was found inside or near the vehicles. Crews surveying the area from a helicopter spotted a person in the water further down the river outside the city limits, and county crews were able to conduct a swift-water rescue, Crowley said.

Rains turned heavy this afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary sped across Southern California.  

The center of the storm is expected to pass about 90 to 100 miles east of Los Angeles, but heavy rains and strong winds are still expected later this afternoon and into the evening. Expect lingering showers on Monday before things clear and dry out.

Crawfish on a path at Echo Park Lake

One of the many crawfish that emerged from Echo Park Lake during Tropical Storm Hilary. 
Large tree fallen across street

A large tree fell across Kellam Avenue in Angeleno Heights. 

