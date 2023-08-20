Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Photographer Kevin Break spotted a dark, green SUV floating down the LA River as it approached the Main Street bridge in Lincoln Heights. It did not appear that anyone was inside based on close up photos.
L.A. Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said two cars were spotted in an inundated flood control channel near Lincoln Heights, but nobody was found inside or near the vehicles. Crews surveying the area from a helicopter spotted a person in the water further down the river outside the city limits, and county crews were able to conduct a swift-water rescue, Crowley said.
Rains turned heavy this afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary sped across Southern California.
The center of the storm is expected to pass about 90 to 100 miles east of Los Angeles, but heavy rains and strong winds are still expected later this afternoon and into the evening. Expect lingering showers on Monday before things clear and dry out.
We will be providing storm update, focused primarily on the Eastside, below:
LA Unified
L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has canceled classes on Monday. School is expected to resume on Tuesday. All athletic activities and other third-party activities will also be canceled, he said. Independent charter schools are also expected to be closed, but he urged parents to check with individual operators to verify their status. Check X for updates.
L.A. Community College District
Teachers and staff at East L.A. L.A. City and the other community colleges were instructed to work from home on Monday while students "can expect to have modified services offered remotely on Monday," the district said.
