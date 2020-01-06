Good Morning!
It's Monday, Jan. 6. Expect a sunny and warm afternoon with a high in the mid 70s before temps dip into the upper 40s tonight
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:
LAFD is responding to a house fire in the 6200 block of East Beard Street off of Figueroa in Highland Park.
The L.A. Times and Washington Post published obituaries for Courtney Everts Mykytyn, the Highland Park resident who was killed last week when she was struck by her neighbor's car in what police described as a tragic accident.
There was what one Eagle Rock tipster describes as an attempted "home invasion" in the 2200 block of Hill Drive at about 6:30 pm on Sunday. One person was in the home sleeping when two masked suspects wearing hoodies smashed a window but then ran off, said the tipster. The first officers arrived about 30 minutes later but the suspects were long gone. The Eastsider is seeking confirmation of these details from the LAPD.
The Edendale branch library in Echo Park will be closed today in the wake of a small rubbish fire that scorched the entrance to the building on Sunday. We will update you when the library will reopen.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.