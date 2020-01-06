Good Morning!

It's Monday, Jan. 6. Expect a sunny and warm afternoon with a high in the mid 70s before temps dip into the upper 40s tonight

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

LAFD is responding to a house fire in the 6200 block of East Beard Street off of Figueroa in Highland Park. Here is the full story.

The L.A. Times and Washington Post published obituaries for Courtney Everts Mykytyn, the Highland Park resident who was killed last week when she was struck by her neighbor's car in what police described as a tragic accident.

There was what one Eagle Rock tipster describes as an attempted "home invasion" in the 2200 block of Hill Drive at about 6:30 pm on Sunday. One person was in the home sleeping when two masked suspects wearing hoodies smashed a window but then ran off, said the tipster. The first officers arrived about 30 minutes later but the suspects were long gone. The Eastsider is seeking confirmation of these details from the LAPD.

The Edendale branch library in Echo Park will be closed today in the wake of a small rubbish fire that scorched the entrance to the building on Sunday. We will update you when the library will reopen.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments