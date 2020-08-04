A crash involving two big-rigs blocked traffic on the southbound 5 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles today while crews worked to clean up some spilled diesel fuel.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near the 5 and the 110 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Avoid the I-5 s/b (Golden State Freeway) at the SR-110 (ASP) due to a collision investigation. All I-5 s/b (GSF) lanes are closed for approximately 2hrs. All s/b traffic is being diverted to the SR-110 (ASP) & Broadway Collector road. I-5 n/b lanes delayed due to rubbernecking. pic.twitter.com/BWyVfD4H0D — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) August 4, 2020

Two people were injured. Firefighters freed one person from the wreckage, and that person and another person were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening.

All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed at the 110 Freeway.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area as of 1:30 p.m., where delays were expected to last at least another hour.