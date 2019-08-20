Most Eastside neighborhoods experienced a decline in reports of auto theft during the first six months of the year, mirroring a citywide decline.

Citywide, 7,828 motor vehicles were reported stolen during the first six months of the year, according to Crosstown, a joint project by several departments at USC. That's 1,064 fewer vehicles than were reported stolen during the first half of last year. That represents a 12% decline.

Boyle Heights had the highest reports of auto thefts -- 307 -- of any neighborhood across the city despite an 8.9% decrease from the first half of 2018.

Lincoln Heights was among the Eastside neighborhoods that saw among the most notable increases in stolen cars, with a 35.5% rise to 103 vehicles. Cypress Park posted a 16.1% rise to 36 vehicles reported stolen.

Meanwhile, car thieves were less busier in places like Highland Park, where auto thefts dropped 41.5% to 76. In Silver Lake, 64 cars were stolen, down 22.9% compared to last year.