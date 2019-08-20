Most Eastside neighborhoods experienced a decline in reports of auto theft during the first six months of the year, mirroring a citywide decline.
Citywide, 7,828 motor vehicles were reported stolen during the first six months of the year, according to Crosstown, a joint project by several departments at USC. That's 1,064 fewer vehicles than were reported stolen during the first half of last year. That represents a 12% decline.
Boyle Heights had the highest reports of auto thefts -- 307 -- of any neighborhood across the city despite an 8.9% decrease from the first half of 2018.
Lincoln Heights was among the Eastside neighborhoods that saw among the most notable increases in stolen cars, with a 35.5% rise to 103 vehicles. Cypress Park posted a 16.1% rise to 36 vehicles reported stolen.
Meanwhile, car thieves were less busier in places like Highland Park, where auto thefts dropped 41.5% to 76. In Silver Lake, 64 cars were stolen, down 22.9% compared to last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Perhaps '-8.9%' means FEWER, rather than MORE? Perhaps the problem lies with MATH KNOWLEDGE? Or, the ENGLISH LANGUAGE?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.