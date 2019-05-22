The first three months of the year saw crime decline about 8% citywide compared to same period last year, according to an analysis of LAPD stats by researchers at USC.
The downward trend was reflected in most Eastside neighborhoods but there were some notable exceptions, according to Crosstown, a joint project by several departments at USC.
For example, Atwater Village showed the sharpest drop in the crime rate during between Jan. 1 and March 31-- down 28% from the same months last year. But in Mount Washington, the crime rate jumped 33% during the first quarter, according to the Crosstown figures.
Boyle Heights had the highest Eastside crime rate during the 1st quarter and the 30th highest out of 111 neighborhoods tracked by Crosstown. In contrast, El Sereno, where the crime rate fell 22% during the first quarter, had the lowest crime rate among Eastside neighborhoods and was ranked No. 99 citywide.
The crime rates were determined by dividing the number of reported crimes in a neighborhood by its population, said Crosstown. That number was then multiplied by by 100,000 to come up with rate.
You can find all of the neighborhood results here. If you want to dig deeper in your neighborhood's crime rate, go here.
(This does not include East Los Angeles, which is patrolled by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department).
Got a question about the study? Leave it in the comments section to be reviewed by the Crosstown team.
