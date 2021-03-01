Officials were taking appointments Sunday for added groups of people who will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at sites run by Los Angeles County today, when a massive expansion of the pool of people eligible to receive the doses goes into effect.

The City of LA will follow suit on Tuesday when it will also expand the pool of eligible persons who can be inoculated at its sites, including those at Dodger Stadium and in Lincoln Park.

Beginning today, the county will offer doses to essential workers in:

Education and child care

Food (markets) and agriculture

Law enforcement and emergency services.

But health officials said those workers will have to be patient as vaccine supplies remain limited and staff are being trained to ensure only eligible people receive shots.

Los Angeles County residents can visit vaccinatelacounty.com to book appointments, or myturn.ca.gov for eligibility questions.

The newly eligible groups include an estimated 1.2 million people.

"Therefore, it will take considerable time to vaccinate these groups, unless vaccine supply significantly increases," said Paul Simon, chief science officer for the county Department of Public Health. "We urge the public's patience as we work through this process as quickly as possible."

Residents aged 65 and older also remain eligible for the shots, and the county's public health director said roughly 700,000 of them are yet to receive their first dose. Health care workers are also still being vaccinated, along with residents and staff of long-term care and nursing facilities.

City of Los Angeles Vaccination Sites

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday that the city's COVID-19 vaccination sites will reopen Tuesday, with eligibility aligning with the county's newly expanded pool. City sites will primarily provide second doses this week, and offer a small number of first-dose appointments throughout the week, as doses remain limited.

The city's online portal will be updated today to allow workers in food and agriculture, education and childcare, and emergency services and first responders make first-dose appointments, officials said.

"Our vaccination program has weathered many challenges, but we have made it clear that nothing will interfere with our mission to deliver this life saving vaccine to Angelenos as quickly and as safely as possible," Garcetti said.

City focuses on second doses this week

The city expects to receive 70,000 doses of Moderna vaccine today, which will primarily serve second doses across its six mass vaccination sites: San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, and Dodger Stadium.

Sites will operate this week from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A small number of first dose appointments at Pierce College will be available online throughout the week.

All second doses for this week are being automatically scheduled for patients who received their first dose at a city site between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6. Patients will receive notification with appointment details by Sunday evening.

The city's mobile sites will also triple their total capacity this week, increasing the doses administered to vulnerable communities from 4,000 to 12,000, officials said.

Garcetti's office also said the city has begun the planning process to integrate the recently FDA-authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine into its inventory in the coming weeks.

County allocates most doses for second shot

On Friday, Simon said L.A. County expects to receive a total of 269,000 doses this week, up from 211,000 last week. With the county setting aside many doses for people who are due for the second shot of the two-dose regimen, a total of 103,000 doses will be available this week for the three sectors of workers and for people aged 65 and over.

Of those 103,000 doses:

-- 35.8% will be allocated to people 65 and over;

-- 27.6% will go toward food and agriculture workers, including grocery workers;

-- 30.3% will be allocated for the education/child care sector; and

-- 6.2% will be directed to emergency services and law enforcement.

"This allocation is proportional to the size of the population in each sector as well as the size of the unvaccinated 65-plus population in the county," he said.

Proof Needed for Eligible Workers

Workers in each of the sectors will also have to prove they are eligible to receive a vaccine. Full details are listed on the county's website.

"For each sector, workers will be required to show proof of their identity, with a photo ID, and proof that they reside or work in L.A. County," Simon said. "A government ID is not required, just some identification with a photo. Demonstrating that they work in one of the eligible sectors will also be required, and there are a number of ways to provide documentation."

He said some of the ways people can provide documentation is a employee badge with the names of the worker and the employer, a pay stub with an address, a California food handler card or some other type of official license.

Shots for Schools

Much attention during the expansion of the vaccination effort is likely to be placed on the speed of inoculating teachers, with pressure mounting to re-open school campuses for in-person instruction. Many teachers' unions, including the one representing Los Angeles Unified School District educators, are pushing for school staff to be vaccinated before in-person classes resume.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has mandated that 10% of all vaccine supply received in the state be immediately set aside for teachers, child care workers and other school staff. But dividing the education allocation among the 80 school districts in Los Angeles County will be a weekly challenge.

To address the issue, the county has devised a complex formula aimed at doling out the vaccine in an equitable manner. The formula means the LAUSD -- the second-largest school district in the nation -- will likely receive about 40% of available education-sector doses each week.